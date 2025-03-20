  • home icon
Miami Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tseng Chun-hsin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:45 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) vs Tseng Chun-hsin (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) vs Tseng Chun-hsin (R) preview (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Tseng Chun-hsin

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tseng Chun-hsin preview

Tsitsipas (Getty)
Tsitsipas (Getty)

Ninth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will get his 2025 Miami Open campaign underway when he takes on Taiwanese qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin in the second round. Tsitsipas did not start the year well, as he lost four of the first seven matches he played including a first-round exit at the Australian Open, losing to Alex Michelsen in four sets.

However, the former World No. 3 found his form back at the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning his maiden ATP 500 title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. He also had a decent outing at the BNP Paribas Open, before losing 4-6, 4-6 against eventual runner-up Holger Rune in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, the Miami Open is only the second event whose main draw Chun-hsin has qualified for. The Taiwanese player had a splendid showing at the Rio Open, where he reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier. He lost 4-6, 1-6 against eventual champion Sebastian Baez.

At the Miami Open, the World No. 115 started with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Alejandro Moro Canas in the first round of qualifying. In the next round, he won 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) against Darwin Blanch to enter the main draw. He started with an impressive 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Mattia Bellucci in the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tseng Chun-hsin head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tseng Chun-hsin odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Stefanos Tsitsipas-1000-1.5 (-275)Over 20.5 (-110)
Tseng Chun-hsin+550+1.5 (+180)Under 20.5 (-130)
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tseng Chun-hsin prediction

Tsitsipas has a 65 percent win rate on hard courts. The Greek player had struggled on the surface for the better part of the last one and a half years but a reported racket change has helped him change his hard-court fortunes. The Dubai title was his first hard-court title since August 2023.

Meanwhile, Chun-hsin has yet to reach a Tour-level final on any surface. The Taiwanese player, however, has four hard-court titles on the Challenger and ITF Tours.

Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favorite because of his higher ranking and considerable experience playing at the Masters 1000 level.

Pick - Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
