Miami Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Third seed Taylor Fritz will face Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. While the former received a bye in the opening round due to his seeding, the latter defeated Mariano Navone 7-5, 7-5 to kick off his campaign in style.

Fritz enjoyed the best spell of his career towards the latter stages of 2024, reaching the final of the US Open and the ATP Finals. He took that form into the United Cup, helping Team USA win the competition. However, he saw a shocking third-round exit at the Australian Open to Gael Monfils, who turned back the clock to take out the American No. 1.

The 27-year-old then saw a second-round exit to Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open and a quarterfinal exit at the Delray Beach Open, where he was looking to win his third consecutive title. The American then headed to the first stop of the Sunshine Double, the Indian Wells Masters but his path was thwarted by eventual champion Jack Draper in the fourth round.

Sonego, meanwhile, had a poor start to the season, facing elimination in the second round of the ASB Classic. However, he bounced back in style, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he was ousted by Ben Shelton. After an opening round loss at the Rotterdam Open gave him another setback, the Italian yet again came back with an impressive quarterfinal run at the Open 13 Provence.

He had to suffer back-to-back opening-round exits at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters to Stefanos Tsitsipas and David Goffin, respectively.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

This will be the seventh match between the two men. The American No. 1 currently leads the rivalry 4-2.

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Lorenzo Sonego

Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego - Source: Getty

It is no secret to tennis fans that Fritz has been struggling to replicate the high-quality tennis that he was exhibiting towards the latter end of the 2024 season; however, this doesn't mean that he cannot produce wins even if he isn't at his best. The American has shown on many occasions that he boasts a very powerful arsenal with his service as his main weapon.

On the other hand, Sonego is well known for his resilience and has shown that he is capable of taking out the big names in the past. He also has a win over Novak Djokovic, something Fritz has failed to achieve even after 10 attempts. However, it is clear that he is not able to consistently challenge the big names, especially on the bigger stage.

Fritz should comfortably take out Sonego, provided his serves are firing on all cylinders. Even on the off chance that he isn't able to bring the best out of his serves, the American should still kick off his campaign with a win.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

