Miami Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik preview

Tomas Machac recently won the Mexican Open. Source: Getty

Machac has enjoyed a solid start to the season. He reached the third round of the Australian Open and then the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open before lifting the title at the Mexican Open. He was in sublime form as he dropped just two sets en route to winning the tournament, which was also his first singles title on the Tour. The win in Mexico saw him rise to a career-high ranking and break into the Top 20 for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Machac then retired in his second-round match against Yosuke Watanuki at the Indian Wells Masters but has been in good touch in Miami. He got past the big-serving American Reilly Opelka to reach the fourth round.

Mensik has made a name for himself by beating higher-ranked players all through the season. He beat top seed Ben Shelton at the ASB Classic and then stunned sixth seed Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open. Even at the Miami Open, he made headlines by beating sixth seed Jack Draper in the second round to progress in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Ad

While he has not won a title yet this year, Mensik has shown time and again that he has the game to beat some of the top players in the circuit.

Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Machac and Mensik have played each other only once before and it was Machac who won that contest. They faced each other recently at the Mexican Open last month, where Machac sealed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win and went on to win the title.

Ad

Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Machac TBD TBD TBD Jakub Mensik TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik had beaten sixth seed Jack Draper in the second round of the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Machac is undoubtedly the favorite going into this contest not only because of his superior ranking but also because he is fresh from his first ATP singles title and has been in brilliant form. But that’s not to take anything away from Mensik, who has evolved into a giant slayer and has many a time used his underdog status to his advantage.

Ad

Machac had the upper hand, having won their only earlier contest, but Mensik also recently ousted sixth seed Jack Draper, so this match will boil down to who makes the lesser number of errors on the given day.

Pick: Mensik to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback