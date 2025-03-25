Miami Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik
Date: March 25, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik preview
Machac has enjoyed a solid start to the season. He reached the third round of the Australian Open and then the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open before lifting the title at the Mexican Open. He was in sublime form as he dropped just two sets en route to winning the tournament, which was also his first singles title on the Tour. The win in Mexico saw him rise to a career-high ranking and break into the Top 20 for the first time.
Machac then retired in his second-round match against Yosuke Watanuki at the Indian Wells Masters but has been in good touch in Miami. He got past the big-serving American Reilly Opelka to reach the fourth round.
Mensik has made a name for himself by beating higher-ranked players all through the season. He beat top seed Ben Shelton at the ASB Classic and then stunned sixth seed Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open. Even at the Miami Open, he made headlines by beating sixth seed Jack Draper in the second round to progress in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.
While he has not won a title yet this year, Mensik has shown time and again that he has the game to beat some of the top players in the circuit.
Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head
Machac and Mensik have played each other only once before and it was Machac who won that contest. They faced each other recently at the Mexican Open last month, where Machac sealed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win and went on to win the title.
Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik prediction
Machac is undoubtedly the favorite going into this contest not only because of his superior ranking but also because he is fresh from his first ATP singles title and has been in brilliant form. But that’s not to take anything away from Mensik, who has evolved into a giant slayer and has many a time used his underdog status to his advantage.
Machac had the upper hand, having won their only earlier contest, but Mensik also recently ousted sixth seed Jack Draper, so this match will boil down to who makes the lesser number of errors on the given day.
Pick: Mensik to win in three sets.