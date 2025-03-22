Miami Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Tommy Paul of the United States celebrates to the crowd after his straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in their third round match during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

12th seed Tommy Paul will face the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the men's singles third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, March 23. The winner of this match plays the winner of Casper Ruud and Alejandro Tabilo next.

27-year-old Tommy Paul has a 12-4 win-loss record in 2025 and has not lost before the round of 16 at any event this season yet. He reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week, where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 0-6.

It was a narrow win for Paul in the second round, as he lost the first set 5-7 against Alexander Bublik and was only two points away from a loss. He served at 4-5 (30-30) and managed to win it 7-5. He won the deciding set 6-4 to reach the third round.

Argentina's Cerundolo is also in decent form, as he has a 14-6 win-loss record in 2025. He defeated Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-2 in the second round and reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open last week, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Cerundolo also defeated World No. 10 Alex de Minaur in Indian Wells and reached the quarterfinals of the last four ATP events he played, including the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last month.

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates a point against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Cerundolo leads Paul 4-2 in their head-to-head record, but Tommy Paul won their only meeting on the hard court at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Tommy Paul TBD TBD TBD Francisco Cerundolo TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Tommy Paul does not have an impressive record in Miami, as he has reached the fourth round only once. He has a 5-5 win-loss record at the event and a 51-37 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events.

Paul has reached the semifinals at the Masters 1000 events three times in his career but has never reached the final. It could be a great opportunity for him to break into the Top 10 for the first time if he can reach the final.

Francisco Cerundolo reached the semifinals at the Miami Open in 2023 when he lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets. He has a 10-3 win-loss record at the Miami Open.

Cerundolo has a 31-23 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events and has not reached the semifinals at any Masters 1000 tournament since doing it in Miami two years back.

Paul would be the favorite in this match, considering the recent form but none of their matches in the past were decided in straight sets, so it could be another close match.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.

