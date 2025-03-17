Miami Open: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff

The Miami Open 2025 will begin from Tuesday, March 18. Players will be eager to conclude the spring hardcourt season on a high before switching over to clay next month. Danielle Collins is the defending champion, though her current form indicates that a title defense may be out of the question.

Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty are the only two players to mount a successful title defense in Miami this century. Elena Rybakina has been the runner-up here for the past two years. Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova are the only other former champions in the draw.

Everyone in the top 40 with the exception of Barbora Krejcikova are ready to compete here. Even with the best of the best present, a few women stand out from their peers due to their results. Here's a look at five favorites to win the women's singles title at the Miami Open 2025:

#5. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is the third seed at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff's promising start to the season was wiped out with a disastrous run in the Middle East. A United Cup title and a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open was followed by swift exits from the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, with no wins to her name at either event.

Gauff put an end to her losing skid at the BNP Paribas Open, where she advanced to the fourth round. Being a Florida native, the Miami Open is her home tournament. However, she hasn't tasted a lot of success here and has a 6-5 record.

The young American will be keen to put her best foot forward. She has often bounced back after a slump and the end of 2024 was the best example. After failing to defend her Cincinnati Open and US Open titles, she won the China Open and the WTA Finals. She certainly has the potential to do some damage in Miami, regardless of her form.

#4. Madison Keys

Madison Keys with her Australian Open 2025 trophy. (Photo: Getty)

Keys has been on a roll this season. After a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic, she won the Adelaide International followed by her maiden Major title at the Australian Open. She beat two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the season's first Major.

Keys' unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Sabalenka in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown. She has an 18-2 record this year, and her most recent loss is the only blemish on an otherwise stellar season so far.

The American will aim to continue her good run of form here. She has an 11-13 record at the venue, with a lone quarterfinal in 2016 being her best result here. However, she reached the Indian Wells semifinals for the first time a week ago, and could improve upon her previous best result here as well.

#3. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sabalenka has performed quite well this year, though she has also suffered two heartbreaking losses. She won her first title of the season at the Brisbane International. She put up a tough fight against Keys in the final of the Australian Open but lost to her in three sets, bringing an end to her two-year reign at the venue.

Sabalenka also finished as the runner-up at the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She reached the final without losing a set, including a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing of Keys in the semifinals. She was the favorite to beat the in-form Mirra Andreeva in the final.

The World No. 1 had previously beaten her younger rival twice this year, never conceding more than five games per victory. When she won the first set by a margin of 6-2 in the final, it looked like history would repeat itself. However, Andreeva flipped the script for a 2-6, 6-,4, 6-3 win.

Sabalenka will need to get her head back in the game pretty quickly after another tough loss. She underperformed in the Middle East after her defeat in Melbourne. However, if she continues her current form, then she has a shot at the Miami Open title, where she's a two-time quarterfinalist.

#2. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek won the Miami Open in 2022 as part of her 37-match winning streak that year. She didn't lose a set and dropped a total of 26 games throughout the tournament. She also became the fourth woman to complete the "Sunshine Double". However, things aren't the same anymore.

Swiatek arrived in Miami on the heels of back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in 2022. She enters this year's edition not having made a final since winning the French Open 2024. Her results are still pretty solid, with a quarterfinal in Dubai being her worst performance. She made the semifinals of the Australian Open, the Qatar Open, and more recently, at Indian Wells.

Amidst the longest title drought of her career, Swiatek is looking to end the early hardcourt season on a high. She's certainly capable of a quick turnaround and as a former Miami Open champion, she knows what it takes to go all the way here.

#1. Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva is the obvious choice to win the Miami Open after back-to-back victories at the previous two WTA 1000 tournaments. She captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai, becoming the youngest player to triumph at that level. She continued her unbeaten run at Indian Wells with a comeback win over Sabalenka in the final.

The way Andreeva turned things around in the final against Sabalenka was simply impressive. She displayed tremendous maturity by switching up her tactics to outplay the World No. 1. During this period she has beaten Swiatek and Rybakina twice as well. She seems unstoppable at this point and it wouldn't be surprising to see her extending her 11-match winning streak with a title here.

