3 milestones Mirra Andreeva achieved by winning Indian Wells 2025

Mirra Andreeva's remarkable run of form continued as she won her second successive WTA 1000 title by triumphing in Indian Wells. The teenager staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Mirra Andreeva entered the WTA 1000 event on the back of a triumphant run at the Dubai Tennis Championships and did not drop a single set en route to the semifinals. Here, she beat Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 to reach the final where she notched her second win over Sabalenka in six meetings between the two.

With Mirra Andreeva extending her winning streak to 12 matches, let us take a look at three milestones from her Indian Wells triumph.

Ad

Trending

#1. Youngest champion since Serena Williams

At just 17 years and 322 days, Mirra Andreeva is the youngest champion in Indian Wells since Serena Williams, who turned 17 less than six months back when she won the tournament in 1999, when it was called the Evert Cup.

The American's triumph that year was simlar to Andreeva's in 2025 in a few ways. Both players won their first four matches in straight sets and won their respective finals in three sets. Williams' opponent in the title clash in 1999 was none other than the legendary Steffi Graf.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Third teenager to beat World No. 1 & 2 at a WTA event

Mirra Andreeva's remarkable victory in Indian Wells made her only the third teenager to defeat the World No. 1 and 2 at a WTA event. Before beating Aryna Sabalenka, the Russian also saw off World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Steffi Graf and Serena Williams being the others to have beaten the top two players at a WTA event as teenagers.

Ad

Graf was just 17 years old when she won the Miami Open in 1987, when it was called the Lipton International Players Championships. The German beat then-World No. 1 Martina Navratilova 6-3, 6-2 before registering a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Chris Evert in the final.

As for Serena Williams, her achievement came during her maiden Grand Slam singles triumph at US Open 1999. The American was seeded seventh at the tournament and beat defending champion and then-World No. 2 Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals to reach her maiden Major singles final.

Ad

Here, she faced Martina Hingis and beat her 6-3, 7-6(4) to win her first Grand Slam singles title.

#3. Third-youngest player in the last 40 years to beat a World No. 1 in a WTA final from a set down

Mirra Andreeva showed great resilience as she came back from a set down and beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. This makes her only the third player in the last 40 years to have won a WTA final against a World No. 1 after losing the first set.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The youngest player to have accomplished this feat is Jennifer Capriati, who was just 15 years old when she beat Monica Seles 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(2) to win the San Diego Open in 1991.

Gabriela Sabatini is the second-youngest player to have beaten a World No. 1 in a final after being a set down. The Argentine was two months shy of turning 18 when she triumphed 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Steffi Graf to win the Virginia Slims of Florida in 1988. Graf later beat her in that year's US Open final to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi