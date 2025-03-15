"Serena Williams used to do the exact same thing": Fans react to Mirra Andreeva's scouting notes on Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina & more at Indian Wells

Fans reacted to Mirra Andreeva having notes on many of her opponents during her Indian Wells semifinal against Iga Swiatek. The teenager beat the World No. 2 to reach her second successive WTA 1000 final.

Andreeva is in a rich vein of form and entered Indian Wells on the back of victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Russian did not drop a single set en route to the semifinals and her, she triumphed 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 over Iga Swiatek to extend her winning streak to 11 matches.

Durinng the match, Andreeva was seen going through a set of notes on many of her opponents, that included Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina and Varvara Gracheva, among others. Fans reacted to this, with one stating that Serena Williams used to do the very same thing.

"Very Serena of her. Serena Williams used to do the exact samething, had a notebook full of notes of things to do, reminders and against opponents she played," the fan said.

One fan praised Andreeva by stating:

"The kid knows ball."

One fan called Andreeva's notes a "graveyard" of her past victims.

"The graveyard of past victims. I'm thinking she's going to go through a lot of journals," the fan said.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Dear Diary. Today I beat another Grand Slam champion. Tennis is so boring for me now," one fan commented.

"Bringing a cheat sheet into exams," another fan said.

"Ouu interesting, I wonder what exactly is in the notes," another fan stated.

Mirra Andreeva responds on being asked to pick between her recent wins over Iga Swiatek

Andreeva in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Mirra Andreeva's win in Indian Wells marked her second victory over Iga Swiatek in three weeks, having previously beaten her in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. In her post-match press conference, the Russian was asked to pick between her recent wins against Iga Swiatek, and she responded by saying:

"Both. Can I choose both? Of course it's nice to beat a top player, as I said before, so, you know, I'm just gonna take it. It's nice. I feel great. So I will choose both."

After beating Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva faces World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The Belarusian is yet to drop a single set in the tournament and booked her place in the title clash with a crushing 6-0, 6-1 win over fifth seed Madison Keys in what was a rematch of the Australian Open final. This is the second time Sabalenka will compete in the title clash in Indian Wells, having been the runner-up in 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva have locked horns five times, with the Belarusian leading their head-to-head 4-1. Victory for the Russian will see her clinch her second successive WTA 1000 title while the Belarusian will win her eighth if she comes out on top.

