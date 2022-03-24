Miami Open Day 3: Women's singles schedule and predictions including Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber

The schedule for Day 3 of the Miami Open has been released and 32 women will be in action at Hardrock Stadium. These include the likes of Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep.

The first half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 3 across eight courts, starting at 11 a.m. local time (8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT)

We have a lot of exciting tennis action to look forward to on Day 3 of the Miami Open. So without any further ado, let’s take a look at some of the key women's singles matches on Day 3 of the 2022 Miami Open.

#1. Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber

Naomi Osaka won her first round match against Astra Sharma

The two former World No. 1s will lock horns in what is arguably the most high-profile match of Day 3 of the Miami Open. Osaka reached the second round after defeating Astra Sharma in straight sets.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Good to see you back Naomi!



This will be the sixth meeting between Osaka and Kerber, who recently reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells. Neither player has been in the best of form lately, but Kerber will enter the match as a favorite to win. However, Osaka in a good frame of mind could also manage to edge out a victory. However, Kerber's counterpunching game will likely overwhelm Osaka and the German is poised to take the victory.

Predicted winner: Angelique Kerber

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round. The Belarusian is a top player but she is yet to have an impressive run in a tournament this year. Her opponent has had a few good runs this year at the Melbourne Summer Set and the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Despite Sabalenka's unpredictability, she is favored to win the match.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

#3 Anett Kontaveit vs Ann Li

Third seed Anett Kontaveit takes on Ann Li in the second round at Miami.Ann Li beat Mayar Sherif in the first round to set up her match against Kontaveit. This is the very first meeting between the two. Kontaveit has had some good tournaments this year, winning the St. Petersburg Ladies trophy while reaching the final of the Qatar Open. She will be heavily favored to beat Li, who has won six out of 11 matches so far this year.

Predicted winner: Anett Kontaveit

#4 Simona Halep vs Daria Saville

Simona Halep may be seeded 23rd but she seems to be returning to her best. The Romanian had an incredible run to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open. Halep has been in pretty good form this year and should be able to get the better of Saville in her second-round clash.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

#5 Emma Raducanu vs Katerina Siniakova

Following a third-round exit at Indian Wells, Raducanu will look to have a good run in Miami. The Brit is a fine young talent who will get only better with time. She may not be a heavy favorite to win the Miami Open but should be able to at least defeat Siniakova in the second round and move on to the third round.

#6 Karolina Pliskova vs Anna Kalinskaya

After missing the first few months due to injury, Pliskova had a disappointing first-round exit at Indian Wells. However, the Czech could bounce back in the Miami Open and will look to do well in the tournament.

Pliskova was given a fairly favorable draw until the fourth round and will enter the match against Kalinskaya in the second round as the favorite to win.

Predicted winner: Karolina Pliskova

#7 Ons Jabeur vs Magda Linette

After a few quarterfinal runs in Sydney, Dubai and Doha, the Tunisian will look to do well in the Miami Open and has a fair chance of doing so, especially given her draw. Jabeur's opponent in the second round is Magda Linette, who has won only three out of eight matches in 2022 so far. The World No. 10 will be heavily favored to win.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#8 Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will start her campaign in Miami against Anna Bondar in the second round. The latter has had a slow start to the season but has also produced some decent performances, giving Halep a good fight in Indian Wells.

If Collins is at her best fitness-wise, she should have little trouble beating Bondar.

Predicted winner: Danielle Collins

