Miami Open final 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: 3 Factors which might determine the fate of the match

14th Seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face 6th seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday. This will be the second meeting between the two, with Alcaraz prevailing in their only previous encounter at the Andalucia Open in 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Hubert Hurkacz and Ruud got the better of Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals. Although Ruud is the higher ranked player, the 18-year old Spanish sensation will start as the favorite in tomorrow’s final.

On that note, let's take a look at three factors that might determine the fate of tomorrow’s final:

#1 Carlos Alcaraz’s all-round game will be difficult to match

Carlos Alcaraz is capable of hitting fierce groundstrokes off both wings and likes to push back his opponent further away from the baseline with his powerful shots. However, there is more to his game and the Spanish teenager is quite capable of exhibiting silken touches.

He has played some exquisite lobs and drop shots over the course of the tournament to catch his opponents off-guard and win points quickly. He played as many as 16 drop shots in the semifinal against Hurkacz, winning 11. In tomorrow's match, Alcaraz will look to drag Ruud into the net by playing those sumptuous drop shots.

Hence, aside from holding his own in the baseline exchanges, Ruud will also have to cope with Carlos Alcaraz’s touch in tomorrow's final. The Norwegian is not very comfortable coming to the net and that might prove to be a weakness tomorrow.

#2 Casper Ruud will rely on his solid approach from the baseline

Ruud will rely on his solid baseline game in the final

The Norwegian will rely on his solid baseline game and look to take the pace off his shot by playing slices. In the semifinals, he used the forehand slice return judiciously to reap the rewards and will try to do the same on Sunday as well.

Ruud, who enjoys playing on clay the most, would go for point construction and wait for Alcaraz to take the risks. Moreover, the Norwegian has a very good forehand and that shot of his is likely to put the Spaniard’s court-coverage to a stern test.

#3 Both players would look to exploit each other’s serve

Neither of the players in tomorrow’s final boasts of a particularly strong serve and both of them would want to exploit that weakness. Alcaraz, for all his heroics, was outserved by Hurkacz in the semifinal and it was his superior groundrokes that allowed him to win more than 70% of the points on his first serve.

However, Alcaraz’s serve, if not powerful, is quite accurate and Ruud would find it difficult to break it. Moreover, the Spaniard will definitely try to return from an advanced court position while dealing with the Norwegian's second serve, as he has done against most of his opponents in the tournament thus far.

Ruud would also take heart from the fact that he fired 6 aces and committed only 3 double faults against Cerundolo. In a nutshell, it should be an absorbing final on Sunday as both players will be gunning for a maiden Masters 1000 title.

