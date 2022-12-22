Mike Tyson picks Naomi Osaka as the 'most beautiful' and 'best player' over Serena Williams

Boxing legend Mike Tyson picked four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka as the best player in the world over Serena Williams.

Tyson is known for being an avid tennis fan and has supported the 23-time Major winner for decades.

During the latest episode of his podcast Hotboxin, Tyson picked Osaka as the 'best player' in the world. He revealed that his choice angered his daughter, who supports Williams.

“I can’t believe my daughter is supposed to be mad at me for being with the most beautiful and the best player in the world,” he said.

The former heavyweight champion has immense respect for the American and even defended her during her controversial outburst in the 2018 US Open final against Osaka.

“I thought it was a wrong call the chair umpire made. Serena was unfairly targeted. This said she should have kept her cool and not argued with him. Arguing with him would have never done her any good,” said Tyson.

"Serena Williams has taught me so much" - Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams react after being defeated by Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the 2022 US Open

In an interview with Glamour UK, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams revealed that she has learned a lot from her younger sister, Serena Williams.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is - the greatest ever," Venus Williams said.

Williams revealed that she gets motivated seeing the success of her younger sister and pointed out that she gets inspired by people's successes.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success. I love seeing people do great… I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me but other than that, I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success," she added.

The 42-year-old pointed out that she and Serena Williams are co-dependent and always like to do the same thing.

"Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it’s an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, ‘I want to do it, too!'," Williams said.

