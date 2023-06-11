Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Libéma Open 2023

Fixture: (5) Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic

Tournament: Libéma Open 2023

Round: 1st round

Venue: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Date: June 12

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €750,950

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic preview

Milos Raonic is back in action after a two year hiatus

The Libéma Open 2023 is set to commence with an intriguing first-round match on Monday, June 12, with fifth seed Miomir Kecmanović set to take on Milos Raonic.

Raonic, a powerhouse on grass during his prime, is making a comeback to the ATP tour after a two-year hiatus. A series of injuries and the resultant weight gain have affected his agility on the court, but his prodigious serve remains a crucial weapon, frequently carrying him into tie-breaks.

Raonic, who was a Wimbledon finalist in 2016, last played competitively at the 2021 Atlanta Open, where he lost to Brandon Nakashima in three sets. His participation in that tournament came after a three-month recuperation period from a thigh injury. His subsequent return was marred by additional injuries, including an issue with his achilles tendon and a fractured toe.

On the other side of the net, Kecmanović has had a hot-and-cold season so far. The 23-year-old Serbian tennis star lost the finals of both the Estoril and Delray Beach tournaments. His campaign at Roland Garros ended prematurely after losing a closly-contested first-round match against Andrea Vavasori.

Kecmanović began his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1, reaching the Round of 16, and further proceeded to the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinals. However, he was ousted in the first round of the Australian Open.

His noteworthy performances this season were at the Estoril Open and Delray Beach. In the Estoril Open, Kecmanović was defeated by Casper Ruud with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-7(3-7), while at Delray Beach, he lost to Taylor Fritz in a three-set match, ending with a scoreline of 0-6, 7-5, 2-6.

Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

Kecmanović and Raonic have crossed paths twice in the past, with the latter triumphing both times. Their first encounter was at the 2019 Brisbane International, with Raonic winning 6-3, 7-6(7-2). Their second clash took place the same year at the BNP Paribas Open - Indian Wells, where Raonic once again claimed victory in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Milos Raonic +135 +1.5 (-200) Under 23.5 (-125) Miomir Kecmanović -175 -1.5 (+140) Over 23.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Miomir Kecmanović vs Milos Raonic prediction

Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanović

The upcoming encounter between Miomir Kecmanović and Milos Raonic in the first round of the Libéma Open 2023 is expected to be a tense battle.

Raonic, though lower in the ATP rankings due to his lengthy absence from the sport, is considered a top grass-court player, which could be a decisive factor in the match. His experience cannot be discounted either. His powerful serve has been a cornerstone of his game, often giving him an advantage.

Despite not being in prime condition, Raonic's comeback streak suggests his resilience. His ability to bounce back swiftly, coupled with his wealth of experience, indicates a possible strong challenge to Kecmanović.

Kecmanović, on the other hand, has had a season of ups and downs. He would need to bring his A-game, considering his opponent's expertise on grass and powerful serve. His strategy would also need to counter Raonic's aggressive play style.

Given Raonic's vast experience and previous victories over Kecmanović, coupled with the latter's recent inconsistent form, the prediction leans towards Raonic. Despite his physical challenges, Raonic's strong serve and track record indicate a competitive edge.

Pick: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes