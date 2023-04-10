Monte-Carlo 2023: Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs (6) Holger Rune

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune preview

Thiem beat Richard Gasquet in the first round.

Wildcard Dominic Thiem will continue his Monte-Carlo campaign against sixth seed Holger Rune on Wednesday as he seeks a place in the third round.

The 2020 US Open winner - now ranked 106th in the world - opened his campaign for a first title in the Principality by seeing off Frenchman Richard Gasquet in straight sets.

In the process, Thiem improved to 4-9 on the season. Two of those wins came last week in Estoril, where he made the quarterfinals, snapping a five-match losing streak. Prior to that, the 29-year-old's only win in nine matches this year came in the opening round at Buenos Aires.

The Austrian right-hander has a rather middling 7-6 record at Monte-Carlo, considering his claycourt pedigree. His best result in the Principality was a quarterfinal run in 2018, winning only two games against Rafael Nadal. Thiem made the third round last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 9 Rune is 14-7 on the season and is coming off a run to the fourth round in Miami. Earlier, the Danish teenager made the semifinals in Montpellier and Acapulco. He also made it to the second week at the Australian Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in a fifth-set super tiebreak.

Rune's only win in two previous Monte-Carlo appearances came last year, where he lost to Casper Ruud in the second round.

Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Dominic Thiem +220 +1.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Holger Rune -300 -1.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune is looking to make the third round for the first time.

Both Thiem and Rune are quintessential baseliners. But the Austrian is the more experienced and accomplished player on clay, winning 10 of his 17 singles titles on the surface.

With his signature single-handed backhand, Thiem can wreak destruction by blasting powerful winners at inconceivable angles past unsuspecting opponents. Rune is also a powerful hitter of the ball and moves well, like the Austrian, but his claycourt game is a work in progress.

Thiem produced a clean performance against Gasquet. He blasted 18 winners to notch up his first Masters 1000 match win since 2021 Rome before his wrist injury, snapping a five-match losing streak. Moreover, the Austrian, unlike Rune, has played on clay this season, reaching his first quarterfinal of 2023 in Estoril last week.

Rune will likely present a sterner test than Gasquet, but Thiem should live to fight another day.

Pick: Thiem in three sets

