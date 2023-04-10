Monte-Carlo 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/ UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Sinner is in good form.

Seventh seed Jannik Sinner opens his Monte-Carlo campaign against Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday.

The eighth-ranked Sinner is one of the most in-form players on the tour this year, having won 21 of his 26 matches. The 21-year-old Italian is coming off a strong Sunshine Double, losing to Daniil Medvedev in the Miami Open final and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semifinals.

Sinner started his year with a run to the Adelaide 1 quarterfinals before making the Australian Open fourth round (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas). The Italian won his first title of the year in Montpellier before Medvedev denied him successive titles in the Rotterdam final.

The right-hander has a 4-2 record in Monte-Carlo, with three of those wins coming during his run to the quarterfinals last year (lost to Alexander Zverev).

Meanwhile, World No. 37 Schwartzman improved to 4-9 on the season by beating David Goffin in straight sets. The 30-year-old Argentine has struggled for form and consistency all season, going 0-4 in the Latin American Golden Swing. He picked up a pair of wins at Indian Wells and Miami before losing in the Estoril opening round last week.

The former World No. 8 has an 8-6 record in Monte-Carlo, where he has reached two quarterfinals (2017, 2022).

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Sinner won his lone meeting with Schwartzman in the Antwerp final two years ago. The pair are yet to clash on clay.

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner -700 -1.5 (-200) Over 19.5 (-115) Diego Schwartzman +450 +1.5 (+140) Under 19.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Schwartzman has had a tough season.

Both Sinner and Schwartzman like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, a tactic that tends to pay rich dividends on clay.

However, Sinner is the more consistent and accomplished of the two players. The Italian has proved his prowess on the red dirt, where his patient build-up, elite athleticism and penchant for hitting winners from seemingly inconceivable angles stand him in good stead.

Schwartzman, despite his wretched start to the season, remains a force to be reckoned with on clay. However, his win over Goffin was his first on red dirt in eight matches since beating Elias Ymer in Bastad last year. The Argentine will likely struggle to impose himself against the steadier Sinner, who should take this one.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

