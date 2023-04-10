Monte-Carlo 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 11

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi

Tsitsipas is looking for a three-peat in Monte-Carlo.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas opens his Monte-Carlo title defense against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Tuesday.

The World No. 3 is 14-4 on the year and is coming off a Round of 16 run in Miami last week. In fact, all four of the Greek's losses in 2023 have come in his last eight matches, as Tsitsipas made a rousing 10-0 start to the season.

That run saw the 24-year-old Greek win all four matches at the inaugural United Cup before reaching his maiden Australian Open final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. That loss also meant Tsitsipas squandered an opportunity to become the new World No. 1.

Since then, the two-time defending Monte-Carlo champion won two Davis Cup matches and made the Round of 16 in Rotterdam and Miami, sandwiched between an opening-round exit at Indian Wells. Tsitsipas is 12-2 in Monte-Carlo and has won his last ten matches, encompassing two titles.

Meanwhile, the 50th-ranked Bonzi beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round to improve to 11-7 on the season. The 26-year-old Frenchman is coming off a final run at Marseille (lost to Hubert Hurkacz). He also made the title match in Pune at the start of the year, losing to Tallon Griekspoor. Bonzi lost in his Monte-Carlo main draw debut last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won both his previous matches against Bonzi, giving him a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head. Both meetings came on grass, with the Greek winning their last clash in the Mallorca semifinals in straight sets last year. Their first meeting was in the first round in Halle the same year, which Tsitsipas won in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -700 -1.5 (-200) Over 20.5 (-125) Benjamin Bonzi +450 +1.5 (+140) Under 20.5 (-110)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Bonzi is looking to reach the third round.

Both Tsitsipas and Bonzi like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their gamestyles end there.

The Greek has an impressive all-court game but seems to play some of his best tennis on clay. Tsitsipas' strong serve and powerful groundstrokes are less of a factor on the red dirt, but he has found a way to make them work.

Moreover, the Greek moves well for his height, and his signature single-handed backhand can wreak real damage. Bonzi, by contrast, has more modest attributes and is at best a steady, if not spectacular, player. Tsitsipas has found success against Bonzi - both times on grass - and there's no question why he can't repeat the same on clay.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in straight sets

