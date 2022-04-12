Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: today's results, scores, winners and recap - Jannik Sinner survives scare, Hubert Hurkacz wins, Stan Wawrinka eliminated | Day 2

The first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters came to an end on Monday with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz sealing their place in the second round. However, it was not a good day for the senior statesmen as Stan Wawrinka and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga both suffered defeats.

The former though put on quite a show against Alexander Bublik before going down in three sets.

Here are the major results from Day 2 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters:

Sinner survives Coric scare

Ninth seed Jannik Sinner was up against Borna Coric in the first round and he did not have it easy. Sinner won the opening set 6-3 before the Croat bounced back to take the second and force the match into a decider.

The Italian made an early break to go 2-0 up in the third set and this turned out to be decisive as he won it 6-3 to seal his place in the second round. Sinner will next face Emil Ruusuvuori or Oscar Otte.

Hurkacz beats Dellien in straight sets

11th seed Hubert Hurkacz also booked his place in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Pole won in straight sets but Hugo Dellien did not make it easy for him.

The first set saw both players hold their serve in the first 10 games before Hurkacz broke Dellien to love. The 25-year-old then held his serve to take the opening set 7-5.

Hurkacz secured a break in the first game of the second set but Dellien managed to break back to level the score at 4-4. The Pole eventually broke for the second time to win the match and reach the second round where he will face Pedro Martinez or Ugo Humbert.

Schwartzman comes from behind to beat Khachanov

12th seed Diego Schwartzman and Karen Khachanov played out one of the matches of the day.

The first set was tightly contested and went to a tie-break which the Russian won 7-5. However, Schwartzman showed his claycourt prowess by winning the second set 6-3. He went on to take the third set by the same margin to win the match.

Schwartzman will square off against Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Wawrinka puts up a fight but loses to Bublik

Stan Wawrinka was back on the ATP tour for the first time in 13 months and put in a spirited effort against Alexander Bublik. The Swiss started brilliantly and took the first set 6-3. However, Bublik fought back to win the second set 7-5.

The Kazakh kept his momentum going in the third set and won it 6-2 to proceed to the second round where he will be up against Pablo Carreno Busta. Despite the defeat, Wawrinka would have been pleased with the level of tennis he produced and will be looking forward to the rest of the season.

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Day 2 results at a glance

Men's singles (first round):

Fabio Fognini def. Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Sebastian Korda def. Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5, 6-4

(12) Diego Schwartzman def. Karen Khachanov 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3

Federico Delbonis def. (Q) Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Alex de Minaur def. (Q) Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Bublik def. (WC) Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

(13) Pablo Carreno Busta def. (Q) Sebastian Baez 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

(9) Jannik Sinner def. Borna Coric 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

(11) Hubert Hurkacz def. (Q) Hugo Dellien 7-5, 6-4

Marin Cilic def. (WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-2

Men's doubles (first round):

Rohan Bopanna / Jamie Murray def. (7) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski 2-6, 6-3, 12-10

(6) Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal def. Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen 7-6(6), 4-6, 10-7

Taylor Fritz / Sebastian Korda def. Andreas Mies / Kevin Krawietz 6-3, 7-5

(WC) Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas def. Andrey Golubev / Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(4), 6-4, 10-2

Austin Krajicek / Edouard Roger-Vasselin def. Aslan Karatsev / John Peers 6-4, 7-5

