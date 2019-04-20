Monte Carlo Masters 2019: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini semi-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Rafael Nadal

We have finally headed into the weekend at the Monte Carlo Masters and it is no surprise that a certain Rafael Nadal is once again among the contenders. The Spaniard is seeking a record-extended 12th title at this picturesque Mediterranean coastal event, one which he has practically made his second home.

After the ouster of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Friday, Nadal should be in the driver's seat for yet another triumph in the first of the clay Masters events this season, but his path not without danger.

Nadal faces Fabio Fognini in his quest for a final berth and needs to be at his imperious best right from the first point for the Italian knows a thing or two about dismantling the 17-time Grand Slam champion on the European terre battue.

Out of Fognini's three wins over Nadal in their 14 meetings, two were earned on the red dirt, one of which famously came at Barcelona in 2015. Fognini's pace and smooth backhands do pose a threat to Nadal and that necessitates the Spaniard to be on his guard throughout the match.

Having said that, Rafa was indeed put to a stern test by Guido Pella in their last-eight clash where he had to come back from a couple of breaks down to get a 7-6(1), 6-3 win. That hard-fought first set might have come just at the right time for Nadal and will stand him in good stead for today's vital clash.

Here is all you need to know about

the Monte Carlo Masters

Tournament name: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Category: ATP 1000 Masters

Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Surface: Clay

Round: Semi-final

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (13) Fabio Fognini expected to start at 7-7:30pm IST on April 20, 2019

Where to watch the Monte Carlo Masters in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Monte Carlo Masters live in the USA.

Where to watch the Monte Carlo Masters in the UK & Europe?

The Monte Carlo Masters will be telecast live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch the Monte Carlo Masters in India?

The Monte Carlo Masters will be telecast live on Sony ESPN in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Monte Carlo Masters

Live Stream for the Monte Carlo Masters is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service)

