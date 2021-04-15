Monte Carlo Masters 2021: David Goffin vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Dan Evans

Date: 16 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

David Goffin vs Dan Evans preview

Dan Evans produced the best result of his career in the Monte Carlo Round of 16, knocking out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. It was an exceptional performance by the Brit, who hadn't crossed the first round in four of the previous five singles tournaments he had played.

Evans was particularly impressive with his variety against Djokovic, moving the Serb around throughout the encounter. He converted five out of seven break points to subdue Djokovic, ultimately winning 6-4, 7-5.

Evans had started 2021 in fine fashion, winning his maiden ATP title at the Australian Open tune-up in Melbourne. Now that he has made his maiden quarterfinal appearance at a Masters 1000 event too, the Brit has ensured this will go down as a memorable season for him.

David Goffin on his part also picked up a big win in the previous round. The 11th seed knocked out World No. 6 Alexander Zverev in straight sets, to reach his third quarterfinal of the year.

Goffin beat Zverev 6-4, 7-6(7), winning an impressive 82% points on his first serve.

The Belgian has already won an ATP singles title this year, defeating top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the Montpellier final. He also made the semifinals of the Antalya Open in January, where he was knocked out by Alex de Minaur.

David Goffin vs Dan Evans head-to-head

David Goffin and Dan Evans have faced off once on tour before, with the Brit leading the head-to-head 1-0. Their only encounter came at the ATP Cup in Australia last year, where Evans clinched a 6-4, 6-4 win.

David Goffin vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans has enjoyed a dream run at the Monte-Carlo Masters so far

Both David Goffin and Dan Evans will be coming in with confidence after their excellent wins in the third round. They not only knocked out seeded players, but also played some of their best tennis to do it.

Goffin and Evans are both solid counterpunchers, relying on their accurate groundstrokes and nimble movement to get the better of their opponents. And although the two were struggling for form in the build-up to this tournament, they now seem to have rediscovered their mojo.

The quarterfinal between Goffin and Evans promises to be a high-octane, intense encounter. While Goffin has the superior ranking, Evans has defeated better-ranked players in this tournament - with the quality getting progressively higher with each round.

That said, Goffin has more experience of playing on the big stage, and his game is also better suited to clay.

Prediction: David Goffin to win in three sets.