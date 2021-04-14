Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Fabio Fognini vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Fabio Fognini vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 15 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Fabio Fognini vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Fabio Fognini lost to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic will be looking to extend his time in Monte Carlo when he takes on 15th seed Fabio Fognini in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Krajinovic started his 2021 tour season by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets. Since then, however, the Serb has manged to win just one match - against the relatively inexperienced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Dubai last month.

Krajinovic seems to be on a roll in Monte Carlo though. He hasn't dropped a set en route to the third round of the Masters 1000 event, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili and Juan Igancio Londero in comfortable fashion.

Fognini, meanwhile, is still looking to get back to full match fitness. The Italian underwent an ankle surgery last year, and the recovery process has been long and slow. But that didn't stop him from reaching the second week of this year's Australian Open, where he exited in straight sets to Rafael Nadal.

Although the 33-year-old arrived for his Monte Carlo title defense in less than ideal form, he has not been tested much so far. Fognini has beaten both Miomir Kecmanovic and Jordan Thompson convincingly, and will be looking to go one step further against Krajinovic.

The Italian is a formidable opponent for anyone on clay, fitness issues notwithstanding. Fognini clinched the last edition of the Monte Carlo Masters despite struggling with physical problems in the early rounds, and in the semis he handed a memorable beat-down to 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal.

Fabio Fognini vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic leads Fabio Fognini by a margin of 2-0 in the head-to-head. Both of Krajinovic's wins over the Italian, at the 2014 Hamburg Open and the 2019 Swiss Indoors, were in straight sets.

Fabio Fognini vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic hits a forehand

While the head-to-head record between the two reads in favor of Filip Krajinovic, Fabio Fognini is a much more accomplished claycourter.

Krajinovic on his part is a solid baseliner who doesn't go for the lines much, but hits with consistent depth and weight. That strategy tends to pay dividends on any surface, and particularly so against players who are known to be erratic.

Fognini can be quite laidback in his style of play, but he does possess great timing on both wings. The Italian likes waiting for the ball to sit up in his strike zone before firing away, a strategy that is particularly effective on clay.

Having said that, it is to be noted that Fognini is not back to 100 percent fitness yet. He might have an uphill task staying with Krajinovic in the long exchanges, which the Serb excels at.

Prediction: Filip Krajinovic to win in two tight sets.