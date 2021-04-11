Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cristian Garin

Date: 12 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Advertisement

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cristian Garin preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime appointed Toni Nadal as his coach recently

Two of the most skilled Next Gen players will go up against each other at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, as Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Cristian Garin on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime has not had the best of starts to the new year. He first suffered a seventh consecutive finals loss at the Murray River Open, going down in straight sets to Dan Evans. The Canadian's fortunes didn't improve much in the next few tournaments, as he failed to make any significant inroads.

At the Miami Open, where he had reached the semifinals two years ago, Auger-Aliassime was expected to produce another deep showing. But the World No. 22 put in an erratic performance in the third round, losing again to John Isner (who had also beaten him in the 2019 semis).

But the big positive for Auger-Aliassime is that he has signed up Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal as his coach. Toni famously guided his nephew to as many as 16 Grand Slam titles, and he is expected to help Auger-Aliassime unlock his potential too.

Advertisement

Cristian Garin, meanwhile, won two ATP titles on clay last year - at the Rio Open and the Cordoba Open. And this year, he has added the Santiago Open to his bag of claycourt triumphs.

The Chilean has claimed some big scalps on the dirt in the past, including Alexander Zverev, Diego Schwartzman, Kei Nishikori, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov. Needless to say, he will be a very tough opponent for Auger-Aliassime first up.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

Cristian Garin and Felix Auger-Aliassime have split their previous two meetings on the pro tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

It is pertinent to note that both of the pair's past matches have come on clay. Garin beat Auger-Aliassime on the claycourts of Buenos Aires in 2019, but the young Canadian evened the score a few weeks later at Rio.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cristian Garin prediction

Cristian Garin plays a backhand

While Felix Auger-Aliassime has impressed a lot of people with his shot-making and athleticism, he has struggled to produce his best when put under pressure. The Canadian is prone to losing control of his forehand at times, which might be one of the motivators behind roping in Toni Nadal.

Advertisement

Cristian Garin, meanwhile, doesn't have powerful groundstrokes like Auger-Aliassime. However, his ability to hit close to the lines and change direction on command helps him stay on top of the exchanges on clay.

Garin also positions himself well on the court, and is always ready to fetch the next shot.

While Auger-Aliassime is certainly the more dynamic player of the two, Garin is the more accomplished claycourter. That, more than anything else, makes the Chilean a slight favorite in this match-up.

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in three sets.