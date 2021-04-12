Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 14 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Matteo Berrettini speaks after withdrawing from the 2021 Australian Open

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini is returning to singles action for the first time since suffering an abdominal tear at the Australian Open. Berrettini takes on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Monte Carlo second round on Wednesday.

The Italian didn't have an ideal start to the year, which saw him give a walkover to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 at Melbourne. In the aftermath of that withdrawal, it was revealed that Berrettini had suffered a muscle tear.

The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines ever since, but will now be hoping to regain his form on the claycourts of Monte Carlo.

If Berrettini is at his aggressive best this week, he might be able to do plenty of damage. The Italian is a formidable opponent on clay, despite his game being more suited to fast surfaces; he has won two titles on the surface, while also reaching the quarterfinals at Rome last year.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, had compiled a 6-5 win-loss record before arriving in Monte Carlo. It is pertinent to note, however, that Davidovich Fokina had to miss the Australian Open this year due to COVID-19.

The Spaniard looked in complete control during his Monte Carlo first-round match against Alex de Minaur on Monday, winning in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The second-round match in Monte Carlo is the first professional meeting between Matteo Berrettini and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Given his stature and ranking, Matteo Berrettini would've ordinarily been the overwhelming favorite in a match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. But Berrettini is sorely lacking in match practice right now, while Davidovich Fokina has competed regularly on the tour since recovering from the virus.

Berrettini has one of the heaviest forehands on the tour, which allows him to take control of rallies easily. But the Italian's footwork on slower surfaces is far from great, and his backhand is also fairly mediocre. Berrettini frequently runs around his backhand in a bid to open the court with his forehand, and that makes him vulnerable in the longer exchanges.

Davidovich Fokina, on his part, is a consistent baseliner with a forehand that's almost as powerful as Berrettini's. But the USP of the 21-year-old's game is his drop shot, which he executes with great finesse and disguise.

Davidovich Fokina has also attracted a lot of attention for his underarm serve, a tactic he will look to employ when Berrettini least expects it.

All things considered, Davidovich Fokina might have just enough tricks up his sleeve to upset a rusty Berrettini on Wednesday.

Prediction: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.