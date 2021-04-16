Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Rafael Nadal vs (6) Andrey Rublev

Date: 16 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev preview

11-time champion Rafael Nadal has looked flawless at the Monte Carlo Masters so far.

Nadal has spent just over two hours on court this week, defeating Federico Delbonis and Grigor Dimitrov without dropping a set. In fact, the Spaniard hasn't even dropped more than two games in any set; he beat Delbonis 6-1, 6-2 and then thrashed Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1.

Standing in Nadal's way at the next hurdle is the in-form Andrey Rublev.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev has been one of the best players on the ATP tour since the restart last August. After winning three tournaments in the fall of 2020, the Russian has already amassed two titles this year - the ATP Cup (with Russia) and Rotterdam. He also reached three consecutive semifinals - Doha, Dubai and Miami - prior to the clay swing.

Rublev got past Salvatore Caruso in relatively straightforward fashion to begin his Monte Carlo campaign on the right note. However, he then played a gruelling three-set match against Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Rublev ultimately prevailed 7-6, 5-7, 6-3 in just under three hours, to set up the quarterfinal against Nadal.

Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

The quarterfinal matchup in Monte Carlo is the third match between the two players, and Rafael Nadal currently leads the head-to-head 2-0 over Andrey Rublev.

The pair first met at the US Open way back in 2017, where Nadal won convincingly. The Spaniard also defeated Rublev at last year's ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Although Andrey Rublev is in the form of his life at the moment, Rafael Nadal is the heavy favorite for this encounter.

Nadal is indisputably the greatest claycourt player of all time, and so far in Monaco he has lived up to his giant-sized reputation. The 34-year-old has found plenty of weight and depth behind his groundstrokes, and he is yet to drop serve this week.

Nadal has also shrugged off any injury concerns he may have had following his extended break from the tour.

Rafael Nadal

Advertisement

On paper, Rublev is set to be one of the sternest tests for Nadal in the Principality this year, given that both Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have been knocked out. Moreover, the Russian's hard-hitting game has found immense success on all surfaces over the past year, and he showed impressive mental toughness to get past Bautista Agut on Thursday.

But given Nadal's form and stature in Monte Carlo, it is hard to see anything but a routine win for the Spaniard on Friday.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.