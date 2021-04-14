Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (14) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: 15 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Rafael Nadal opened his 2021 Monte Carlo Masters campaign with a resounding straight-sets win over Argentina's Frederico Delbonis on Wednesday.

Nadal overcame some resistance from his opponent in the second set en-route to what was eventually a comfortable win. The Spaniard, who is in pursuit of a record-extending 12th title here, is now set to take on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Grigior Dimitrov

Dimitrov has enjoyed a solid season so far in 2021. Barring an early exit at the Miami Masters, he has made the quarterfinals of all the tournaments he has entered - including the Australian Open.

The Bulgarian has scored wins over the likes of Dominic Thiem, Marin Cilic and Pablo Carreno Busta during this period. He has registered a couple of good wins here in Monte Carlo already, over Jan-Lennard Struff and Jeremy Chardy.

Dimitrov will be fancying his prospects of another big run, even if his next obstacle is the toughest he could have possibly asked for.

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal leads Grigor Dimitrov in the head-to-head with a lop-sided 13-1 margin. The only win that the Bulgarian has managed over his opponent came on the harcourts of Beijing in 2016.

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Rafael Nadal will enter this contest as the heavy favorite, given his dominant head-to-head against Grigor Dimitrov and his past record at the venue. That said, the second seed cannot afford to discount his opponent.

Dimitrov has put his strengths to good use throughout the week. By taking out a couple of quality opponents, he has shown that he is more than capable of playing some great claycourt tennis.

The start of the match will be crucial, as both men will look to assert their dominance from the back of the court. The Bulgarian possesses powerful shots off both wings, and could ask a few questions of Nadal. But if the Spaniard can hold steady during the Dimitrov hot streaks, he should have enough in the tank to wear his opponent down.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in two tight sets.