Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 16 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retrieves a shot

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas is into his first ever quarterfinal at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Greek will now have to navigate past the tricky Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the last four on Friday.

After reaching the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open and the final of the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, Tsitsipas looked good in the early going at Miami too. But the 22-year-old squandered a lead of a set and a break against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, eventually losing in three sets.

This week in Monte Carlo, Tsitsipas has beaten Aslan Karatsev and Cristian Garin convincingly to emerge as one of the title contenders.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, had a less than ideal start to his 2021 tour season. The Spaniard contracted COVID-19 before the Australian Open, which forced him to pull out of the Melbourne Slam. He then struggled for form in most of his subsequent tournaments, before finally getting his rhythm back at Monte Carlo.

Advertisement

Davidovich Fokina has punched above his weight throughout his campaign this week. He has beaten three quality opponents - Matteo Berrettini, Alex de Minaur and Lucas Pouille - to reach his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The quarterfinal match in Monte Carlo is the first professional meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand

Stefanos Tsitsipas has played some aggressive tennis this week, serving and striking the ball with utmost precision. But perhaps the biggest talking point of Tsitsipas' game has been his return, which has looked more potent than usual in Monte Carlo.

On clay Tsitsipas gets more time for the ball to come up in his strike zone, allowing him to fire away off both wings. The young Greek is often seen rushing his return, but during his match against Cristian Garin he returned with incredible patience throughout.

Having said that, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina possesses a more accurate serve than Garin, and plenty of power on his forehand. The 23-year-old likes playing drop shots and has also made the underarm serve fashionable again, so there could be a lot of cat-and-mouse games on Friday.

Advertisement

But while Davidovich Fokina is certainly a tricky opponent for Tsitsipas on the dirt, he is relatively inexperienced on the big stage. That would probably give the Greek the edge in this fascinating matchup.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.