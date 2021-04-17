Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (6) Andrey Rublev

Date: 18 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Not Before 2.30 pm local time, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev preview

Familiar foes Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will square off against each other in the final of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

What many expected to be a Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal matchup until a few days ago is now a contest between two of the best young stars in men's tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made short work of Djokovic's conqueror Dan Evans, in his semifinal on Saturday. The Greek won 6-2, 6-1 to make it to his third Masters 1000 final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over Dan Evans

Tsitsipas has had an extremely consistent 2021 season so far. He has made it to the quarterfinals of every event that he has participated in, barring the ATP Cup.

The former ATP Finals champion is yet to drop a set at Monte Carlo and has been broken just thrice so far in what has been a fantastic performance all week.

But he needs to be wary of Andrey Rublev, especially after the Russian defeated Rafael Nadal in one of the Spaniard's strongest claycourt events. Rublev followed his win over Nadal with a sumptuous display against another claycourter, Casper Ruud.

The 23-year-old beat the Norwegian 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to make it to his maiden claycourt Masters 1000 final. Like Tsitsipas, Rublev too is yet to win a title at this level, falling short twice in the title round at Miami (2018) and Paris (2019).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

The head-to-head between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev is currently tied at 3-3. They have played each other twice on clay - Hamburg 2020 and Roland Garros 2020.

While Rublev won the best-of-three tie in Germany, Tsitsipas won the Grand Slam fixture in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Andrey Rublev, after beating Casper Ruud

This is a match-up that has historically been difficult to call. Tsitsipas and Rublev are well-versed with each other's games and have weapons to give each other a difficult time on court.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the superior claycourter and is also arguably the better mover on the surface. But Rublev is no pushover either, given how he outhit and outsmarted the greatest claycourter in tennis history on Friday.

While the Greek may have been more fluent in his victories, the Russian comes into this final better tested. Rublev not only accounted for Rafael Nadal but also overcame stiff resistance from Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

The Russian deployed a smart tactic against Ruud and Nadal by pinning them to their backhand corners, not allowing them to make use of their stronger forehand side. But such a tactic against Tsitsipas could prove to be Rublev's undoing as the Greek has an array of shots on that wing with which he can get out of tricky situations.

Should the Greek find his serve and groundstrokes with regularity, he will have enough ammunition to beat the Russian and secure his first Masters 1000 title.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.