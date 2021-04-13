Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: 13 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

The first round of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters will see two strong baseliners - Taylor Fritz and Roberto Bautista Agut - meet in a highly-anticipated match on Tuesday.

Bautista Agut has showcased some good tennis in the lead-up to the clay season, and will be hopeful of a strong start here in Monte Carlo. The event hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard in the past, but he definitely has the game to suceed in these conditions.

Fritz, on his part, has made a decent start to the season, notching up a few good wins over the Australian and Middle Eastern swings. The American also came close to scoring a big win over Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Australian Open, before losing in five competitive sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Roberto Bautista Agut has a 12-8 win-loss record for the new season.

Roberto Bautista Agut leads Taylor Fritz in the head-to-head by a comfortable 4-1 margin. That said, the two have split their two claycourt meetings.

While Fritz took the first one at Lyon in 2019, Bautista Agut managed to pull one back at the French Open the same year.

Taylor Fritz vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Both Taylor Fritz and Roberto Buatista Agut have played some good tennis this year. That said, neither has been able to sustain the level of consistency that you would expect from a top player.

Bautista Agut, in particular, has had a bit of a hot-and-cold year so far. He has a 12-8 win-loss record for the season, which includes a runner-up finish and a semifinal appearance but also a slew of early exits.

The Spaniard has also faltered in some tight situations lately. His inability to close out matches could well come back to haunt him if this match were to go down to the wire.

Both Bautista Agut and Fritz are likely to opt for an aggressive approach right from the get-go, and there aren't likely to be too many long rallies. And in a battle of first-strike tennis, Fritz could have a slight edge.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in two tight sets.