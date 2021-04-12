Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez

Date: 12 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez preview

Tommy Paul is set to make his debut at the Monte Carlo Masters with a first-round encounter against Spain's Perdo Martinez on Monday.

The American, who is on the cusp of the top 50, has faced a few early exits in recent tournaments. He will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf at the start of the clay court season. And a deep run at the Masters 1000 event here will come as a huge boost to his confidence.

Pedro Martimez

Martinez first burst onto the scene at last year's French Open, where he made it to the third round after having played in the qualification rounds.

The Spaniard went on to follow up that result with another third-round showing at the Australian Open at the start of the year. Despite his exploits in Melbourne, Martinez remains the quintessential clay-court specialist. He has a solid baseline-oriented game and could well pose a few questions to Paul.

Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Paul will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf ahead of the clay court season.

Pedro Martinez leads Tommy Paul in their head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The Spaniard had scored a relatively straightforward 6-4, 6-4 win over his opponent in the qualification rounds of the 2019 US Open.

Tommy Paul vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Tommy Paul enters the contest as the favourite, but as mentioned before, he hasn't been in the best of forms leading up to this particular matchup. The American does possess a fairly well-rounded game, but things just haven't come together well for him in recent weeks.

Pedro Martinez, on the other hand, has made the best of his opportunities. He notched up solid wins over the likes of Emil Ruusuvuori and Yoshihito Nishioka en-route to his third-round appearance in Melbourne, and has shown a knack for causing the odd upset on the big stage.

The Spaniard has already won two matches here and is well acquainted with the conditions. He will now be fancying his chances against an out-of-form opponent.

Martinez is unlikely to give away too many free points to his opponent, and the boys will fall on Paul, who will need to find a way to raise his level to avoid an upset here.

Prediction: Pedro Martinez to win in three sets