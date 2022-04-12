Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis

Date: 13 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis preview

Alexander Zverev at the Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is set to square off against Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the second round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Zverev's results this year have been rather lukewarm. He has only reached one final this season at the Open Sud de France. The German's outburst at the Mexican Open in February led to his disqualification from the tournament.

Zverev lost his opener against Tommy Paul at the Indian Wells Masters, but fared better in Miami, where he made the quarterfinals. The German has already made a winning start at the Monte-Carlo Masters; alongside partner Marcelo Melo, he defeated Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the doubles.

Zverev's singles record at the tournament is rather average, with a lone semi-final appearance in 2018 being his best result. Having already won the other two Masters tournaments on clay in Rome and Madrid, the 24-year-old will be eager to complete the trifecta in Monaco.

Federico Delbonis at the 2022 Miami Open

Federico Delbonis has struggled to get going this season. Prior to the start of the Monte-Carlo Masters, his record for the year was 6-10 and he was on a five-match losing streak as well. The Argentinian ended his losing skid in the first round, defeating Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Delbonis though. Serving at 5-3 in the deciding set, he was broken after squandering two match points. He held another couple of match points on Munar's serve, but again failed to capitalize. He finally closed out the proceedings on his fifth match point to win his first match in almost two months.

Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Zverev leads Delbonis 2-0 in the head-to-head, with both their previous encounters coming on clay. He won their most recent match in straight sets at the 2019 Hamburg Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alexander Zverev -1100 -5.5 (+100) Over 20.5 (-105) Federico Delbonis +600 +5.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-135)

Zverev is the overwhelming favorite among the oddmakers to win this match considering Delbonis' recent string of disappointing results.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Zverev at the 2022 Miami Open

Zverev has had his ups and downs this year but has a clear edge heading into this encounter.

Both players are comfortable on clay. Delbonis' best results have come on this surface - two career titles, a quarterfinal at the 2021 Rome Masters and a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros last year. Zverev is no slouch on the red dirt either. He has a 72% win rate on clay, compared to 69% and 64% on hardcourt and grass respectively.

Delbonis won only 57% of first-serve points in his opening match. He'll need to beef up those numbers against Zverev, otherwise the German will feast on his serve with some sizzling returns. The World No. 3 dominates from the baseline and will look to dictate play from the back of the court.

Zverev is a much better server than Delbonis, but at times he loses his rhythm which in turn affects the rest of his game. If the World No. 3 can serve well against the Argentinian, it's likely to be smooth sailing for him. Expect Zverev to kick off his clay season with a victory.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala