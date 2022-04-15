Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (9) Jannik Sinner

Date: 15 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5.30 pm IST

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview

Alexander Zverev has produced some good tennis in Monte-Carlo

Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on ninth seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

The German has struggled for consistency this season. After a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, he reached the final of the Open Sud de France but was beaten by Alexander Bublik. The 24-year-old had a disappointing outing at Indian Wells as he lost to Tommy Paul in the second round.

He got back to winning ways in Miami, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Casper Ruud.

The German began his Monte-Carlo campaign with a straight-sets win over Federico Delbonis. He followed this up with a 6-2, 7-5 win against Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the quarterfinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alexander Zverev gets a very good win over Pablo Carreño Busta 6-2, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. His biggest QF of 2022 -- it's been a tough season (in many aspects...)



Awaits Rublev or Sinner, which should be a good test for him.



[getty] Alexander Zverev gets a very good win over Pablo Carreño Busta 6-2, 7-5 to reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. His biggest QF of 2022 -- it's been a tough season (in many aspects...)Awaits Rublev or Sinner, which should be a good test for him.[getty] https://t.co/hiGWsSLCIQ

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has posted a few strong results. The Italian won all of his singles matches at the ATP Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

He then reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. He followed it up with a last-16 run at Indian Wells, where he was forced to pull out of his match against Nick Kyrgios due to illness.

Sinner then made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters but retired during his match against Francisco Cerundolo due to painful foot blisters.

The 20-year-old survived a scare against Borna Coric in the first round in Monte-Carlo. He looked to be at his best in the next round against Emil Ruusuvuori, defeating the Finn in straight sets to set up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Sinner lost the first set against the Russian 7-5. However, he bounced back to win the next two and reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

José Morgado @josemorgado Jannik Sinner comes back from a set and break down to beat Andrey Rublev. 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 and reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. He will face Alexander Zverev tomorrow Jannik Sinner comes back from a set and break down to beat Andrey Rublev. 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 and reach the QFs in Monte Carlo. He will face Alexander Zverev tomorrow https://t.co/q9j4Eext3s

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Friday's match in Monte-Carlo will be the fourth match between the two players, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 2-1. Sinner won the first meeting between the two at Roland Garros in 2020. Zverev won the next two matches.

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Moneyline Alexander Zverev -200 Jannik Sinner +160

All odds sourced from Oddschecker

Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Zverev's best results have arguably come on claycourt. He has won the Madrid and Rome Masters in the past and has posted 16 victories in 20 matches on the surface since the start of 2021.

The German's serve has been working well this week and he's managed to keep his double-fault count in check. His backhand is one of his biggest weapons and will pose plenty of problems for Sinner.

The Italian, on his part, will look to direct most of the traffic to Zverev's forehand, which is undoubtedly the German's weaker wing and can break down under pressure.

The only concern for Sinner will be his fitness as he appeared to struggle with a leg problem during his match against Rublev. But if the Italian is fully fit, he might just have too much firepower for Zverev to handle.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram