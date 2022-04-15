Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (9) Jannik Sinner
Date: 15 April 2022.
Tournament: Monte Carlo Masters 2022.
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5.30 pm IST
Prize money: €5,802,475
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot
Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner preview
Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on ninth seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.
The German has struggled for consistency this season. After a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, he reached the final of the Open Sud de France but was beaten by Alexander Bublik. The 24-year-old had a disappointing outing at Indian Wells as he lost to Tommy Paul in the second round.
He got back to winning ways in Miami, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Casper Ruud.
The German began his Monte-Carlo campaign with a straight-sets win over Federico Delbonis. He followed this up with a 6-2, 7-5 win against Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the quarterfinals.
Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has posted a few strong results. The Italian won all of his singles matches at the ATP Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
He then reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. He followed it up with a last-16 run at Indian Wells, where he was forced to pull out of his match against Nick Kyrgios due to illness.
Sinner then made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters but retired during his match against Francisco Cerundolo due to painful foot blisters.
The 20-year-old survived a scare against Borna Coric in the first round in Monte-Carlo. He looked to be at his best in the next round against Emil Ruusuvuori, defeating the Finn in straight sets to set up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
Sinner lost the first set against the Russian 7-5. However, he bounced back to win the next two and reach the quarterfinals for the first time.
Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
Friday's match in Monte-Carlo will be the fourth match between the two players, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 2-1. Sinner won the first meeting between the two at Roland Garros in 2020. Zverev won the next two matches.
Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner odds
Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner prediction
Zverev's best results have arguably come on claycourt. He has won the Madrid and Rome Masters in the past and has posted 16 victories in 20 matches on the surface since the start of 2021.
The German's serve has been working well this week and he's managed to keep his double-fault count in check. His backhand is one of his biggest weapons and will pose plenty of problems for Sinner.
The Italian, on his part, will look to direct most of the traffic to Zverev's forehand, which is undoubtedly the German's weaker wing and can break down under pressure.
The only concern for Sinner will be his fitness as he appeared to struggle with a leg problem during his match against Rublev. But if the Italian is fully fit, he might just have too much firepower for Zverev to handle.
Pick: Sinner to win in three sets.