Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: 16 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm GMT, 7 pm IST

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Alexander Zverev will look to make his first Masters 1000 final of 2022

Second seed Alexander Zverev and reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday.

Zverev has had a rather mediocre season by his standards. He was eliminated in the fourth round of the Australian Open and lost in the final of the Open Sud de France despite being the top seed.

The German was then disqualified from the Mexican Open due to unsportsmanlike conduct. Following a disappointing second-round exit in Indian Wells, Zverev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters before losing to Casper Ruud.

But he has rediscovered some of his best form in Monte-Carlo. Seeded No. 2, the German posted straight-sets victories over Federico Delbonis and Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the quarterfinals. Zverev clawed his way back from a set down to beat Jannik Sinner in the last eight and reach the semifinals.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He has booked his spot in the semis of Monte-Carlo for the first time since 2018



#AlexanderZverev #JannikSinner #MonteCarlo #Tennis Alexander Zverev edges Jannik Sinner in a marathon thriller, which lasted more than 3 hoursHe has booked his spot in the semis of Monte-Carlo for the first time since 2018 Alexander Zverev edges Jannik Sinner in a marathon thriller, which lasted more than 3 hours 🔥He has booked his spot in the semis of Monte-Carlo for the first time since 2018 👏#AlexanderZverev #JannikSinner #MonteCarlo #Tennis https://t.co/fQVhSdmPy1

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Rotterdam Open, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

After losing in the quarterfinals of the Open 13, the Greek reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open before being beaten by Cameron Norrie. Tsitsipas did not fare particularly well in Indian Wells and Miami, losing in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

He launched his title defense in Monte-Carlo with a comfortable victory over Fabio Fognini. Tsitsipas then beat Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6(1) to reach the quarterfinals, where he outlasted Diego Schwartzman in a thrilling contest to seal his place in the last four.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He edged Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in 2 hour, 45 minutes



He will face Alexander Zverev in semifinal



#StefanosTsitsipas #DiegoSchwartzman #AlexanderZverev #MonteCarlo #Tennis Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the semis of Monte-CarloHe edged Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in 2 hour, 45 minutesHe will face Alexander Zverev in semifinal Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the semis of Monte-Carlo 💪He edged Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in 2 hour, 45 minutes 🔥He will face Alexander Zverev in semifinal 👌#StefanosTsitsipas #DiegoSchwartzman #AlexanderZverev #MonteCarlo #Tennis

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Saturday's semifinal will be the 10th match between the two players, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 6-3. The Greek has won both meetings on clay.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over and Under) Alexander Zverev +115 +1.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (+100) Stefanos Tsitsipas -140 -1.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Tsitsipas enters this contest as a slight favorite. The Greek has won 26 out of 31 matches on the surface since the start of 2021, including the title in Monte-Carlo last year.

Zverev, on the other hand, has won 19 out of 23 matches on the surface since the start of 2021, triumphing at the Madrid Masters last year.

The German has a big serve but his most formidable weapon is his backhand. He will rely on that shot to control the points against Tsitsipas. His forehand, however, has a tendency to break down under pressure.

Tsitsipas' first serve has not been very consistent lately, but he will need it to fire against the German. The Greek's forehand is among the best in the business and he is not afraid to come to the net and finish off points.

But Tsitsipas was involved in a marathon against Schwartzman on Friday and it remains to be seen whether he can properly recover for his semifinals. This match could be decided by fine margins and Zverev's superior fitness levels might just tilt the scales in his favor.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.

