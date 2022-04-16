Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Date: 16 April 2022
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Match timing: Not before 3.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm GMT, 7 pm IST
Prize money: €5,802,475
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot
Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview
Second seed Alexander Zverev and reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Saturday.
Zverev has had a rather mediocre season by his standards. He was eliminated in the fourth round of the Australian Open and lost in the final of the Open Sud de France despite being the top seed.
The German was then disqualified from the Mexican Open due to unsportsmanlike conduct. Following a disappointing second-round exit in Indian Wells, Zverev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters before losing to Casper Ruud.
But he has rediscovered some of his best form in Monte-Carlo. Seeded No. 2, the German posted straight-sets victories over Federico Delbonis and Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the quarterfinals. Zverev clawed his way back from a set down to beat Jannik Sinner in the last eight and reach the semifinals.
Tsitsipas, meanwhile, made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Rotterdam Open, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
After losing in the quarterfinals of the Open 13, the Greek reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open before being beaten by Cameron Norrie. Tsitsipas did not fare particularly well in Indian Wells and Miami, losing in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.
He launched his title defense in Monte-Carlo with a comfortable victory over Fabio Fognini. Tsitsipas then beat Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6(1) to reach the quarterfinals, where he outlasted Diego Schwartzman in a thrilling contest to seal his place in the last four.
Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head
Saturday's semifinal will be the 10th match between the two players, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 6-3. The Greek has won both meetings on clay.
Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds
All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.
Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction
Tsitsipas enters this contest as a slight favorite. The Greek has won 26 out of 31 matches on the surface since the start of 2021, including the title in Monte-Carlo last year.
Zverev, on the other hand, has won 19 out of 23 matches on the surface since the start of 2021, triumphing at the Madrid Masters last year.
The German has a big serve but his most formidable weapon is his backhand. He will rely on that shot to control the points against Tsitsipas. His forehand, however, has a tendency to break down under pressure.
Tsitsipas' first serve has not been very consistent lately, but he will need it to fire against the German. The Greek's forehand is among the best in the business and he is not afraid to come to the net and finish off points.
But Tsitsipas was involved in a marathon against Schwartzman on Friday and it remains to be seen whether he can properly recover for his semifinals. This match could be decided by fine margins and Zverev's superior fitness levels might just tilt the scales in his favor.
Pick: Zverev to win in three sets.