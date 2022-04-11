Monte Carlo Masters 2022: Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner (9)

Date: 11 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Round of 64

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Match timing: Not before 11 AM local time, 8 AM GMT, 1:30 PM IST.

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner Preview

Two players who have had contrasting fortunes this season, Borna Ćorić and Jannik Sinner, will be gearing up to lock horns in the opening round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Borna Ćorić has had a tough start to the year thus far. However, the Croat started 2022 in Indian Wells after spending over a year on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury that led to his ranking crashing out of the top-150.

His return to the tour at Indian Wells didn't go as planned after a three-set loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but Coric managed to reach the round of 64 after fending off a resurgent Fernando Verdasco in the first round in Miami. Coric subsequently lost to Alexander Zverev in three sets.

Meanwhile, Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner has had a decent year to date as he made the quarterfinals in the first Grand Slam of the year. He has made two quarterfinal appearances since then in Miami and Dubai but succumbed to a loss against Hubert Hurkacz at the Dubai Open but had to retire hurt just five games into the quarterfinal match in Miami against Francisco Cerundolo due to blisters on his foot.

Earlier in Indian Wells, the Italian had to concede a walkover to Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells due to illness as well.

Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so their head-to-head is 0-0.

Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Name Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Moneyline Coric +4.5 [-155} O 20.5 [-145] +210 Sinner -4.5 [+110] U 20.5 [+100] -275

Sinner is considered the favorite coming into this match as he has had a much better year thus far while Ćorić has struggled with consistency and injuries all season long.

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Borna Ćorić vs Jannik Sinner Prediction

Sinner in action at the 2022 Miami Open

As aforementioned, Ćorić and Sinner are coming into this game with the year having resulted in contrasting fortunes. On their day, any of these two brilliantly talented players could go and win the tournament.

However, Sinner is coming into this game not short of confidence as he has had a decent year thus far but hasn't been able to convert and win trophies due to either illness or injuries.

The Italian has managed to win several matches while not playing his best, and against an out-of-form but crafty and dangerous Coric who has just started his comeback on the tour. If his foot doesn't bother him, then he will in all likelihood progress to the next round of the tournament.

Prediction: Sinner to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan