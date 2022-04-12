Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Date: 13 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,802,475.

Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 10 Cameron Norrie will take on Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Norrie has recorded fairly consistent results over the last couple of months. He won his third career title at the Delray Beach Open and was a finalist at the Mexican Open.

However, the Brit's title defense at the Indian Wells Open came to an end in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz. He also exited the Miami Masters in the fourth round.

Norrie had a decent clay season in 2021, reaching the finals of two ATP 250 events. He has only competed in Monte Carlo once previously, making it to the third round in 2019. The 26-year-old has stepped up his game over the last year and will look to replicate some of his hardcourt success on the red dirt as well.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the 2022 Miami Open.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas has an affinity for clay, but despite winning a title on the surface this year, he hasn't been able to capitalize on it.

The Spaniard lifted his fourth career title at the Cordoba Open at the start of the South American clay swing. He lost early in his next two events before reaching the semifinals of the Chile Open.

After consecutive first-round losses at the Miami Open and the Grand Prix Hassan II, Ramos-Vinolas snapped his losing streak in Monaco. He kicked off his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Tallon Griekspoor.

Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

They've faced off four times previously, with Ramos-Vinolas leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. Norrie won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Queen's Club Championships in three sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over and Under) Cameron Norrie -145 -1.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-150) Albert Ramos-Vinolas +110 +1.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (+105)

Norrie is favored by the oddsmakers to emerge victorious in this clash given his recent form. Ramos-Vinolas is the underdog, but if he manages to score an upset, backing him will yield some significant rewards.

Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Miami Open.

Ramos-Vinolas has won all three of his encounters with Norrie on clay, so he'll fancy his chances in this match. The Brit, on the other hand, has been a beacon of consistency unlike his opponent.

Ramos-Vinolas has blown hot and cold, while Norrie has been making deep runs in every tournament he has competed in recently.

Both players have a counterpunching style of play, but one of them will have to take the lead in this dance. Their forehands are also similar, with the duo striking the ball with a heavy topspin. Norrie has been on the losing end of this matchup on clay and will need to employ new tactics if he wants a shot at victory.

Ramos-Vinolas' serve, while being rather decent, tends to misfire if he's under pressure and won just 50% of his second serve points in his first round match. While it's a respectable number, it might not be enough against an opponent of Norrie's caliber. The World No. 10 will have to step up his return game.

Their previous match on clay was the Estoril Open final, which was a closely fought affair. Norrie led by a set and a break before Ramos-Vinolas staged a comeback to win the title. The match could go down to the wire yet again, but the Brit's recent results indicate the proceedings could tilt in his favor this time.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in three sets.

