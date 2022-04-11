Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda.

Date: 13 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,802,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview

NextGen stars Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda will renew their rivalry at the tour level when they face off in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

It has been an unforgettable few months for Alcaraz. The Spaniard won the ATP 250 title at Umag and the NextGen ATP Finals last year, apart from making the quarterfinals of the US Open.

The 18-year-old has now taken it up a notch this year. After claiming the trophy at the ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro in February, he embarked on a highly successful North American hardcourt swing. He managed a run to the semifinals of Indian Wells and then went on to be crowned the champion at the Miami Masters for the biggest title of his young career.

The achievement catapulted him to a career-high No. 11 in the world rankings.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ (via Instagram) Carlos Alcaraz in July 2019: "A dream come true. It was an honor to warm up in Wimbledon with the best player in the history of grass tennis. Thank you very much Roger Federer."(via Instagram) Carlos Alcaraz in July 2019: "A dream come true. It was an honor to warm up in Wimbledon with the best player in the history of grass tennis. Thank you very much Roger Federer." 😊 (via Instagram) https://t.co/KFHpXJkS5L

Alcaraz has arrived in Monte-Carlo on a six-match winning streak and will be eager to extend it further with yet another dazzling campaign at the Masters 1000 level.

Sebastian Korda strikes the ball at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

2018 junior Australian Open champion Sebastian Korda made waves by reaching the fourth round of the 2020 French Open as a qualifier. The American continued his gradual progression, adding an ATP title and a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon to his resume the very next year.

The exploits pushed the 21-year-old's world ranking to a career-best 38th in October last year.

Korda began the 2022 season with a third-round finish at the Australian Open and a run to the quarterfinals at Delray Beach. However, the Florida-born player couldn't build on it, with a third-round showing in Miami being his only other noteworthy performance before Monte-Carlo.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



Sebastian Korda se quedó con la primera victoria de la jornada del M1000 de ¡Qué desafío se viene!Sebastian Korda se quedó con la primera victoria de la jornada del M1000 de #MonteCarlo luego de superar a Van De Zandschulp por 7-5 y 6-4 en poco más de una hora y 30 de partido. ¿Próximo rival? Carlos Alcaraz. ¡Qué desafío se viene! 🔥👏Sebastian Korda se quedó con la primera victoria de la jornada del M1000 de #MonteCarlo luego de superar a Van De Zandschulp por 7-5 y 6-4 en poco más de una hora y 30 de partido. ¿Próximo rival? Carlos Alcaraz. 🔜💪 https://t.co/a8SdtZxPsL

Korda began his campaign in Monaco on Monday with a tight 7-5, 6-4 win over Botic van de Zandschulp. With the in-form Alcaraz up next for the American, anything short of his very best form won't suffice.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Korda 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard edged Korda 4-3, 4-2, 4-2 in the summit clash of the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Set 1 winner Set 2 winner Total Games (Over and Under) Match winner Carlos Alcaraz -350 -300 Over 22.5 [-190] -400 Sebastian Korda +220 +210 Under 22.5 [+130] +280

World No. 11 Carlos Alcaraz is the heavy favorite to come through this clash. He has come into this tournament on the back of a Miami Open triumph, which should give him immense confidence to carry on his stellar run.

(All odds sourced from Betmgm.com)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Carlos Alcaraz speaks to the media ahead of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

It goes without saying that eighth seed Alcaraz has the edge in this battle between two of the finest young talents on the tour. The Spaniard has shown tremendous maturity and consistency in recent times. By winning the Miami Masters, he has pretty much announced himself as the contender for the biggest titles in the sport.

Alcaraz's exceptional speed, court coverage and shotmaking skills have been the primary factors for his recent success. He can also mix things up and throw in an occasional dropshot to surprise his opponents.

Korda's game, on the other hand, is based on a huge serve and powerful groundstrokes off both wings. His big-hitting ability helped him save a set point in the first set of his first-round match on Monday and come back from a break down in the second.

While he has the tools to put Alcaraz in a spot of bother, he needs to be careful to keep his unforced errors in check. The Spaniard, however, has been on a solid run of late and should have enough in his arsenal to defuse Korda's firepower.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra