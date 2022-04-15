Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: 15 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Match timing: Approx. 1.30 pm local time, 11.30 pm GMT, 5 pm IST.

Prize money: €5,802,475

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Hubert Hurkacz will look to reach the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

The Pole made a strong start to the season by helping his nation reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. But he failed to build on that result as he suffered second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Hurkacz then reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters and the last four of the Miami Masters.

Seeded 11 in Monte-Carlo, Hurkacz launched his campaign with a straight-sets win against Hugo Dellien. He then survived a scare against Pedro Martinez before beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold this season. After a semi-final run at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Bulgarian suffered early exits at the Australian Open, Delray Beach Open and the Mexican Open.

Dimitrov produced a good showing at Indian Wells as he reached the quarterfinals before before making another second-round exit at the Miami Masters.

The Bulgarian began his Monte-Carlo Masters journey with a win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, who retired from their opening-round clash due to breathing issues. Dimitrov then came from a set down to beat Dusan Lajovic and set up a third-round clash against Casper Ruud.

Dimitrov entered the match as a huge underdog but stunned the Norwegian in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimirov head-to-head

Friday's match in Monte-Carlo will be the second meeting between the two players. Dimitrov beat the Pole in the quarterfinals of last year's Indian Wells Masters in three sets.

The winner of the match will take on either Taylor Fritz or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Name Moneyline Hubert Hurkacz -170 Grigor Dimitrov +130

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Hurkacz will be the favorite to win this match, but Dimitrov should not be written off.

The Pole has a powerful serve that fetches him plenty of cheap points, even on slower surfaces. He will look to target Dimitrov's backhand, which can break down on clay.

Hurkacz is also a great mover for his size and does not mind engaging in long rallies. Dimitrov, for his part, should look to use a lot of variety and change up the pace of the rallies to throw the Pole off his game.

Dimitrov has had some good runs in Monte-Carlo in the past, but he might just meet his match in Hurkacz.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

