Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 13 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Sinner will look to reach the third round in a Masters 1000 tournament on clay for the first time in his career

Ninth seed Jannik Sinner will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

The Italian has had a fairly good season, winning 17 out of 20 matches so far. He fared well in Australia, winning all of his singles matches at the ATP Cup and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Andy Murray and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. However, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.

The 20-year-old was in Italy's Davis Cup squad for their qualifier against Slovakia. He beat Norbert Gombos and Filip Horansky as Italy booked their spot in the Davis Cup Finals.

Sinner reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and was scheduled to play Nick Kyrgios, but withdrew before the match due to illness.

The 20-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters after beating Emil Ruusuvuori, Pablo Carreno Busta and Nick Kyrgios. He was up against Francisco Cerundolo but retired during the first set due to painful blisters on his foot.

Sinner was seeded ninth at the Monte-Carlo Masters and faced Borna Coric in the first round. The Italian won 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought contest to seal his place in the second round.

Ruusuvuori started the season by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 where he lost to Rafael Nadal. The Finn was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open, but not before pushing World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime to five sets.

The 23-year-old reached his first final of the season at the Maharashtra Open in Pune but was beaten by Joao Sousa. He followed this with a run to the second round of the Qatar Open before losing to Karen Khachanov.

Ruusuvuori endured another second-round exit, this time at the Indian Wells Masters, losing to Diego Schwartzman despite taking the opening set. He exited the Miami Masters after losing to Sinner in a third-set tie-break.

The Finn qualified for the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters by beating Gianluca Mager and Flavio Cobolli. He defeated Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between the pair, with Sinner leading the head-to-head 3-0. Their first meeting came in the last 16 of the Miami Masters in 2021, with the Italian winning 6-3, 6-2.

The second match between the two came in Washington last year, with Sinner triumphing 6-2 6-4. Sinner and Ruusuvuori met for a third time in Miami last month but on this occasion, the former had to toil. The 20-year-old eventually came through 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(8).

The winner of the match will face either Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Total Games [Over and Under] Jannik Sinner -350 +3.5 [+110] Over 20.5 [-140] Emil Ruusuvuori +240 -3.5 [-155] Under 20.5 [+100]

Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Sinner will come into the match as the favorite but Ruusuvuori should not be written off as he has produced a high level of tennis this season. The Finn has won just 12 out of 19 matches but has been unlucky in a couple of big encounters.

Sinner possesses a strong all-round game along with outstanding court coverage, accentuated by a calm and composed demeanor. The Italian has proven his ability to grind out results in difficult situations, which he demonstrated against Ruusuvuori in Miami.

The Finn has a decent serve but will need to improve his accuracy; he served eight double faults in the first round against Otte. Ruusuvuori likes to play from the baseline and will rely on his topspin-heavy forehand to try to gain the advantage.

Sinner's form has been good this year and if he can play anywhere near his best level, he should be able to come out on top again.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.

