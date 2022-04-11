Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini

Date: 12 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: Not before 3PM local time, 9AM EST, 1PM GMT, 6.30PM IST

Prize money: €5,802,475.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini preview

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas meets the 32nd-ranked Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday in a battle between two former champions.

Tsitsipas made a fabulous start to the year, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final at Rotterdam. The Greek backed up those results with a quarterfinal in Marseille and a semifinal in Acapulco.

However, the 23-year-old had a poor run on the North American hardcourt swing, failing to reach the quarterfinals at both Indian Wells and Miami.

With the tour moving to clay, Tsitsipas will be eager for a turnaround in fortunes. The Greek had a dream season on the red dirt last time around, winning titles in Monte-Carlo and Lyon and finishing as the runner-up at Roland Garros and Barcelona. He will hope to replicate that success on his return to the surface.

Fabio Fognini in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Since his run to the third round of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini has struggled with his form.

The only notable performance by the Italian since Tokyo was a semifinal appearance in Rio de Janeiro on clay in February this year. Now that the European clay season has started, the World No. 32 will be itching to get back to form.

On Monday, the 34-year-old needed some time to find his rhythm against Arthur Rinderknech at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The 2019 champion grew in confidence as the match progressed and ultimately secured a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win.

This will be Tsitsipas' first match in the event (first-round bye).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Tsitsipas has a flawless 3-0 record over Fabio Fognini in their head-to-head. Their most recent clash was at Indian Wells last year, where the Greek emerged a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini odds

Player Name Set 1 winner Set 2 winner Match winner Stefanos Tsitsipas -250 -250 -300 Fabio Fognini +175 +175 +225

Tsitsipas is the heavy favorite to come through this contest because of his mastery over Fognini and his good form this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Tsitsipas speaks to the media ahead of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The third seed is the overwhelming favorite going into this match. Except for the North American swing, Tsitsipas has demonstrated a high level this year. He has had tremendous success on clay in the recent past and will be keen to make a winning start on the surface.

Tsitsipas has a well-rounded all-court game that should come in handy against the baseline power of the Italian. He will look to dictate the terms with his forehand and make forays into the net whenever he senses the opportunity. Tsitsipas also has the edge in the serve department, especially off the first serve, with which he will look to win some free points.

Overall, Tsitsipas is the more solid and consistent player of the two, but he can't afford to let the Italian settle into the match with uncharacteristic shots or unforced errors as he could be dangerous then. However, the Greek will likely have a straightforward second-round match.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

