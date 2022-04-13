Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere

Date: 14 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Third round (round-of-16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Match timing: Not before 12 pm local time, 6 am ET, 11 am BST, 3:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

After a strong start to the year which saw the greek reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and Acapulco along with a final in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas' recent results weren't up to the mark. The Greek lost in the third round of the Indian Wells Open and the fourth round in Miami.

After a first-round bye, Tsitsipas commenced his title defense in the second round against 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini. The World No. 5 made a statement with his victory, brushing aside the Italian 6-3, 6-0.

Laslo Djere at the 2022 Australian Open.

After reaching the quarterfinals in his first tournament of the year in Adelaide, Laslo Djere's subsequent results weren't impressive, winning one match in six tournaments. At last week's Grand Prix Hassan II, he notched up his best performance of the season by reaching the semifinals.

At the Monte-Carlo Masters, he scored his first ever victory in the tournament by defeating Maxime Cressy in the opening round, winning in three sets. The Serb defeated 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. He has now reached the third round of a Masters tournament for the third time in his career and for the first time since 2019.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Djere 1-0 in the head-to-head. He defeated the Serb in two tight sets at the Mexican Open in February this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Stefanos Tsitsipas -750 -1.5 (-250) Laslo Djere +475 +1.5 (+175)

Tsitsipas' higher ranking and better results give him an edge heading into this contest.

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Laslo Djere prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Given their respective results so far, Tsitsipas will be the firm favorite heading into this encounter. However, Djere is quite at home on clay. Both of his wins over top-10 players have been on this surface. His best results have also been on the red dirt, having won two titles in Rio and Sardegna along with reaching the third round at Roland Garros twice.

Tsitsipas has also become one of the best clay court players of his generation. His record on the surface was 23-5 in 2021. Djere was tested in the opening round and faced some resistance in the second round against Lorenzo Sonego as well. The Serb led 5-1 in the opening set but lost the next three games in a row. If Djere squanders similar opportunities in the match against Tsitsipas, he might find it difficult to get the monkey off his back.

The defending champion played quite well in his previous match. He adapted quite well to the chilly and windy conditions in Monte-Carlo to secure a commanding win. Tsitsipas managed to generate incredible angles off of both wings to further confound his opponent. The strategy was quite successful and he could try to implement it against Djere as well.

Djere, on his part, could trouble the Greek with his consistent shotmaking and defensive skills. However, the defending champion has evolved into a tough adversary on clay and should be able to get past Djere without much trouble.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan