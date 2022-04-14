Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 15 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Match timing: 11 am local time, 5 am ET, 10 am BST, 2:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Australian Open.

Tenth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

Fritz has been tested every step of the way in Monte Carlo so far. The American was just two games away from a shock defeat to World No. 430 Lucas Catarina in his opener, but reeled off four straight games to triumph 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-4.

Fritz was involved in another three-set tussle in the second round, this time against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic. The 24-year-old eventually prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. He then took on compatriot Sebastian Korda, who had earlier upset one of the tournament favorites in Carlos Alcaraz.

Fritz wasn't stretched to a third set on this occasion, but wasw still embroiled in quite a battle. The American beat Korda 7-6(4), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo for the first time in his career.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



sees off compatriot Korda 7-6(4) 7-5 to join the The first American to reach the Monte-Carlo quarters in 14 years! @Taylor_Fritz97 sees off compatriot Korda 7-6(4) 7-5 to join the #RolexMCMasters last 8 for the first time The first American to reach the Monte-Carlo quarters in 14 years! 🇺🇸@Taylor_Fritz97 sees off compatriot Korda 7-6(4) 7-5 to join the #RolexMCMasters last 8 for the first time https://t.co/DtbZesBeqQ

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, started his clay season with an opening-round loss at Grand Prix Hassan II. But the Spaniard has raised his level in Monte-Carlo, defeating Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

Davidovich Fokina caused a major upset in the second round, knocking out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets. He won the first set and led 3-0 in the second, but the 20-time Major champion staged a fightback to clinch it. However, the Spaniard regrouped in the decider to defeat a fading Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

ATP Tour @atptour



gets a 6-4 6-1 victory over David Goffin and will face Fritz next



@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #ROLEXMCMASTERS Flying into the quarterfinals @alexdavidovich1 gets a 6-4 6-1 victory over David Goffin and will face Fritz next Flying into the quarterfinals ✈️ @alexdavidovich1 gets a 6-4 6-1 victory over David Goffin and will face Fritz next 👀 @ROLEXMCMASTERS | #ROLEXMCMASTERS https://t.co/JhLDE8JC26

Davidovich Fokina then crushed David Goffin 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo for the second straight year.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

They've faced off once before, with Davidovich Fokina leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard defeated the American in straight sets at the 2019 Estoril Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Miami Open.

Davidovich Fokina is the better player on clay, but Fritz is in much better form, making this a difficult match to call.

The Spaniard will be high on confidence following victories over Djokovic and Goffin. Davidovich Fokina does not have the weapons with which he can blow Fritz off the court, but he is a phenomenal mover and isn't afraid to throw himself around to get the ball back into play.

He is also a capable returner, so Fritz might have a hard time earning free points on serve. The American's serving stats were on point in his most recent match. He hit 11 aces and won 82% of his first-serve points, but he won't find it so easy against the Spaniard.

Both players have played at a high level to reach this stage of the tournament, but the American might just meet his match in the feisty Davidovich Fokina.

Pick: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram