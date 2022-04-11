Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Lucas Catarina

Date: 12 April 2022

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €5,802,475

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina preview

Fritz will look to get off to a good start in Monte Carlo

Tenth seed Taylor Fritz will kick off his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters against local boy Lucas Catarina on Tuesday.

The American had a good start to the 2022 season, winning two out of three singles matches in the ATP Cup and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. In the latter, he pushed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets.

Following successive second-round exits in Dallas and Acapulco, Fritz made the semifinals at Indian Wells where he beat Andrey Rublev, who was on a 13-match unbeaten run.

The American then ended Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak to win his first Masters 1000 title. With the victory, Fritz breached the ATP top 15 for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old entered the Miami Masters as the 11th seed and reached the last 16 after beating Mikhail Kukushkin and Tommy Paul. However, he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.

Fritz was the top seed at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships and reached the quarterfinals after defeating Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 6-4. However, he fell to reigning champion Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals.

The Monte-Carlo Masters will see Catarina play his first match on the ATP tour this year. The 25-year-old has only featured on the ITF and Challenger circuits thus far this season.

Catarina's only triumph came at the ITF Tunisia F13 in March, which he won without dropping a set. He beat France's Terence Atmane in the final.

His most recent appearance was at the Sanremo Challenger, where he lost to Valentin Vacherot in the qualifying rounds.

Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina head-to-head

Tuesday's match in Monte Carlo will be the first meeting between Fritz and Catarina, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will take on either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Marin Cilic in the next round.

Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total games [Over and Under] Taylor Fritz -3333 +6.5[-150] -111 [Over 18.5] Lucas Catarina +1050 -6.5[+150] -125 [Under 18.5]

Taylor Fritz, unsurprisingly, is heavily favored to win the match given his recent performances. The American has been in tremendous form this season, while Catarina will feature in his first ATP tournament since last year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina prediction

The encounter could be described as a David vs Goliath battle. Fritz has a Masters 1000 title to is name this season and has beaten several top players.

The American is one of the most efficient servers on tour. He also has a powerful forehand with which he looks to dictate matches. His all-round game has vastly improved over the past few seasons, making him a formidable opponent.

Catarina has had a fair amount of success on the ITF tour, winning six tournaments, including one this season. He also has the advantage of being familiar with conditions at the Monte-Carlo Country Club and will certainly enjoy the support of the home crowd.

But that likely won't be enough for him to beat someone of Fritz's quality. The American should have no trouble progressing in Monte Carlo.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

