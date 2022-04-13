Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic

Date: 13 April 2022.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: Approx.12.30 pm local time, 6.30 am EST, 10.30 am GMT, 4 pm IST

Prize money: €5,802,475.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview

10th seed Taylor Fritz meets 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic on Wednesday, with a place in the fourth round of the Monte-Carlo Masters up for grabs.

It has been a memorable few months for the American. Having finished as the runner-up in St. Petersburg last year, along with five other semifinal appearances, the 24-year-old has taken his game a notch higher this season. Fritz snapped Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak to lift the biggest trophy of his career at the Indian Wells Masters last month.

However, he is yet to hit his stride on clay this season. The World No. 13's first outing on clay ended in a quarterfinal loss to Cristian Garin in Houston.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



digs DEEP to overcome world No.430 Lucas Catarina 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4 in his Monte-Carlo opener!



#RolexMCMasters Netflix-worthy scenario avoided @Taylor_Fritz97 digs DEEP to overcome world No.430 Lucas Catarina 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4 in his Monte-Carlo opener! Netflix-worthy scenario avoided 😨@Taylor_Fritz97 digs DEEP to overcome world No.430 Lucas Catarina 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4 in his Monte-Carlo opener!#RolexMCMasters https://t.co/LyVZk7gbqq

On Tuesday, the American was put to a stern test by World No. 430 Lucas Catarina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The 10th seed clawed his way back from a set down to secure a 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-4 win that took two hours and 40 minutes to complete.

Fritz will need to improve his level against Cilic, who has beaten him in their most recent encounter.

Marin Cilic in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

World No. 22 Cilic, meanwhile, had a fabulous end to the 2021 season. Following his runner-up finish in Moscow, he went one step better to clinch the title in St. Petersburg. The 33-year-old Croat also guided his nation to the Davis Cup Finals.

Cilic carried that momentum into the new season, reaching the semifinals in his first couple of events at Adelaide. After a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals in Doha, Cilic somewhat struggled in his next three tournaments, managing just one win.

A return to clay helped him get back to his rhythm as he pummeled Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-2 to start his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign on Monday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



wraps up play on Court Rainier III with a 6-2 6-2 win over Tsonga - who was making his last Chilly Cilic @cilic_marin wraps up play on Court Rainier III with a 6-2 6-2 win over Tsonga - who was making his last #RolexMCMasters appearance Chilly Cilic 🌙@cilic_marin wraps up play on Court Rainier III with a 6-2 6-2 win over Tsonga - who was making his last #RolexMCMasters appearance https://t.co/gP6diADAh5

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Fritz and Cilic are tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. Fritz won their first meeting 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters. The Croat exacted revenge four years later in the St. Petersburg final with a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Name Match winner Taylor Fritz +145 Marin Cilic -190

Marin Cilic is the favorite to win this match thanks to the commanding performance he showed against Tsonga on Monday and also because he beat Fritz in their last meeting.

(All odds sourced from Betmgm.com)

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic prediction

Marin Cilic in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Although Taylor Fritz is the higher-ranked player in this clash and has had a better season, his performance on Tuesday didn't inspire much confidence. Fritz is still trying to make the transition from hardcourt to clay and so far, it's been a struggle for the American.

It was laid bare by the 430th-ranked Lucas Catarina, who nearly sent the 10th seed packing. Fritz's precision on serve went missing as he conceded as many as six breaks. It was ultimately his booming forehand that helped in his comeback.

Fritz needs to go back to the drawing board and find solutions to his problems before taking on Cilic. The Croat will come into this match with more energy, having gotten a day of rest between his two rounds.

Cilic played brilliant first-strike tennis against Tsonga in the first round, winning 86% of first-serve points. If he can keep up his aggressive level and serve well, he stands a chance of toppling Fritz.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan