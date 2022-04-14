Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: today's results, scores, winners, and recap - Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud win, Carlos Alcaraz shocked by Sebastian Korda | Day 4

Wednesday saw some fine tennis action in Monte-Carlo along with a few upsets, most notably the elimination of the in-form Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard entered Monte-Carlo with high expectations after his victory in Miami. However, he lost to Sebastian Korda in what was a thrilling contest.

The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie also suffered eliminations in the second round at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti and Albert Ramos-Vinolas respectively.

Second seed Alexander Zverev and fourth seed Casper Ruud both booked their spots in the third round of the tournament with wins over Federico Delbonis and Holger Rune respectively. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev also reached the last 16 after surviving a scare from Alex de Minaur.

Here are the major results from Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Korda stuns Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz

Korda and Alcaraz played out an enthralling encounter with the former coming out victorious. The first set went to a tiebreak and the American won it 7-2. Alcaraz bounced back and took the second set via tiebreak.

Korda made the decisive break in the third set and won it 6-3 to seal his place in the last 16. It was a highly entertaining clash between the two players who are tipped to have a bright future.

Korda stuns Alcaraz! 🫢



The man who has been designed as one of title's favourites in Monte-Carlo after Miami crown has been downed by Sebastian Korda in a 3h clash 7-6 6-7 6-3.

Zverev beats Delbonis in straight sets

Second seed Alexander Zverev also found his way into the third round of the competition with a win over Federico Delbonis. The German started the match well and took the opening set 6-1.

Delbonis looked to fight back into the match and started the second set by breaking Zverev. However, the World No. 3 broke him back and later had a few match points at 5-4. Delbonis saved them but Zverev eventually won the second set 7-5 to win the match.

No bad surprise for Zverev



No.2 seed starts well in Monte-Carlo with a 6-1 7-5 over Federico Delbonis

Ruud battles past Rune

Fourth seed Casper Ruud booked his place in the last 16 by beating Denmark's Holger Rune in the battle of the Scandinavians. However, the 18-year-old put up a good fight despite losing in straight sets.

The first set saw both players hold their serve with Ruud eventually winning it via tiebreak. The two exchanged several breaks of serve during the second set and the Norwegian went 6-5 up. He then held his serve to win the match and reach the last 16 where he'll face Grigor Dimitrov next.

Rublev overcomes De Minaur in three sets

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev beat Alex de Minaur for the first time in his third meeting against the Australian. The latter started strongly and took the first set 6-2. However, Rublev fought back and won the second 6-1. The Russian found his rhythm and eventually won the decider 6-4 to reach the third round in Monte-Carlo. Here, he faces a tough test in Jannik Sinner.

Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Day 4 results at a glance

Men's Singles (second round):

David Goffin def. Dan Evans 7-6(5), 6-2

Laslo Djere def. (16) Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4

Sebastian Korda def. (8) Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-3

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. (7) Cameron Norrie 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

(11) Hubert Hurkacz def. Pedro Martinez 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

(4) Casper Ruud def. (Q) Holger Rune 7-6(5), 7-5

(10)Taylor Fritz def. Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

(13) Pablo Carreno Busta def. Alexander Bublik 4-6, 7-6(3), 4-3(ret'd)

(12) Diego Schwartzman def. Marton Fucsovics 6-0, 7-6(4)

(9) Jannik Sinner def. (Q) Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti def. (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 7-6(2)

(5) Andrey Rublev def. Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

(2) Alexander Zverev def. Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5

Men's doubles (second round)

(2) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic def. Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3

(5) Tim Putz / Michael Venus def. Aslan Karatsev / John Peers 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

(6) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah def. Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni 6-2, 6-4

