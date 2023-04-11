Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut.

Date: April 12, 2023.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €5,779,335.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Miami Open.

Thirteenth seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with World No. 29 Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Zverev faced Alexander Bublik in the first round. The German fell behind 3-1 in the opening set, but secured a break of serve to get back on serve. He then lost serve once again to trail 4-2 and was unable to recover from the latest setback, eventually losing the set.

Zverev surged to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but Bublik halted his momentum by winning the next couple of games. The World No. 16 wrestled back control of the set by bagging the next three games in a row to clinch the set.

An early break of serve helped Zverev race to a 3-1 lead in the final set. However, Bublik fought back once more to level the score. With his opponent serving to stay in the match at 5-4, the German broke his serve to wrap up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.

Meanwhile, Bautista Agut was up against Filip Krajinovic in the first round. The Spaniard was off to a slow start as he trailed 3-1 in the opening set. He dug deep to get back on serve, but the Serb claimed the last three games of the set to take it.

Both players remained solid on serve in the second set, leading to a tie-break. Bautista Agut wasted four set points, then needed to save a match point as well, before finally capturing the set on his fifth set point.

He then raised his level even further in the final set, handing out a breadstick to his opponent to win the match 5-7, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Zverev leads Bautista Agut 4-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2018 Swiss Indoors in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 22.5 (+105) Roberto Bautista Agut +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2023 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev finally scored his first win over Alexander Bublik, that too by staging a comeback, in the second round. Roberto Bautista Agut similarly mounted a fightback to reign supreme in the first round and snapped a four-match losing streak in the process.

Zverev kept his double fault count quite low, hitting just two of them against Bublik and won 74% of his first serve points. He'll need to replicate his serving performance in the next round as well.

Against a counter-puncher like Bautista Agut, Zverev's rally tolerance will be put to the test. The German's groundstrokes could misfire under pressure as the point drags on.

However, the Spaniard isn't in the best form at the moment. He has won just a couple of matches since the start of February, and that includes his first-round win here.

Zverev enjoys a considerable advantage in this rivalry and has won his last four meetings against Bautista Agut. Expect the 25-year old to come out on top yet again.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

