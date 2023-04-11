Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 Miami Open final

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev did not have the best of starts to the 2023 season as he suffered a third-round elimination at the Australian Open, which saw him drop out of the top 10. However, the Russian bounced back in spectacular style by winning three successive tournaments in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Medvedev won 19 matches in a row before losing 6-3, 6-2 to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He followed this up by winning the Miami Open, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

Lorenzo Sonego, meanwhile, has won only nine out of 19 matches so far this season. The Italian reached two quarterfinals in Dubai and Montpellier, but his most notable performance so far is perhaps his run to the fourth round of the Miami Open, where he beat Dominic Thiem, Dan Evans and Frances Tiafoe.

Sonego received a wildcard to the Monte-Carlo Masters and faced Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the first round. Humbert won the opening set 6-3 and was a break up in the second. However, the Italian fought back and won the set 7-5 to take the match to a decider.

Sonego then saved four match points before sealing a memorable 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 comeback win from the verge of certain defeat with a final break of serve to book his place in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Medvedev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Sonego, leading 7-6(6), 2-1 when the Italian was forced to retire due to an injury during this year's Adelaide International 1.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

(odds will be updated when they release)

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego has won 39 out of 77 matches so far on clay, while Medvedev has won only 18 out of 41 matches on the surface. However, the Russian's current form makes him the favorite to win, on paper at least.

While Medvedev isn't the best mover on clay, his defensive skills and baseline game will come in handy. The Russian is a solid counterpuncher but can also go on the offensive swiftly.

Lorenzo Sonego has had some good performances on clay, reaching the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo in 2019 and the semifinals of the Italian Open in 2021. The 27-year-old amassed 23 winners during his last match while hitting 15 unforced errors.

Given Medvedev's clay-court prowess, Sonego is capable of putting up a fight. However, the Russian should be able to come out on top given his recent form and start his clay season with a win.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

