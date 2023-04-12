Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Alexander Zverev

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Thursday, April 13

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvevev vs Alexander Zverev preview

Daniil Medvedev is up and running in Monte Carlo.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev takes on 13th seed Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster third-round clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

The third-ranked Medvedev made a winning start to his European claycourt swing, dropping only five games in his opener against Lorenzo Sonego. Having won his fourth title of the year in Miami last week, the former World No. 1 has now won a tour-leading 30 matches, losing just thrice.

Medvedev has been on a purple patch since making the Adelaide 1 semifinals and Australian Open third round. The 27-year-old reeled off wins in Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai before his 19-match win streak was ended by Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

However, the Russian returned to winning ways, winning his first Miami title - his fourth title of the year - and is now unbeaten in seven matches across surfaces. Medvedev has a 6-3 record in Monte-Carlo, reaching the last four in his last appearance in 2019.

Meanwhile, World No. 16 Zverev is now 10-9 in 2023 following a pair of wins this week, beating Alexander Bublik and Roberto Bautista Agut. Returning from an injury layoff, the 25-year-old German won only one of his first four matches of the season. He went 2-3 at his next three stops before reaching the Dubai last four.

Zverev made the Round of 16 at Indian Wells but lost in the opening round in Miami. The former top-ten player is 13-6 in Monte-Carlo, reaching the last four in 2018 and 2022.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Medvedev has a rousing rivalry with Zverev, narrowly leading 7-6. The Russian has won six of their last seven meetings, including their latest clash in the Indian Wells fourth round. The pair are yet to lock horns on clay, though.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev -155 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-150) Alexander Zverev +120 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (+105)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev will look to topple the third seed.

Both Medvedev and Zverev look to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles.

Possessing powerful serves and groundstrokes, they tend to play their best tennis on hardcourt. Both move well for their height, but Zverev has found a way to find success on clay, where Medvedev's game remains a work in progress. The German has won 110 matches on clay (lost 42), while Medvedev has only triumphed 20 times (lost 23) on the red dirt.

While Zverev needed three sets to see off Bublik, he was on song against Bautista Agut. Meanwhile, Medvedev made an impressive start to his campaign as he looks to extend his purple patch on clay. Expect Medvedev - playing some of the best tennis of his career - to outlast Zverev in a slugfest.

Prediction: Medvedev in three sets

