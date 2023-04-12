Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Thursday, April 13

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Fritz is into the third round.

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz takes on Jiri Lehecka on Thursday for a place in the Monte-Carlo quarterfinals.

The 10th-ranked Fritz improved to 21-6 on the season after beating 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets. The 25-year-old is coming off a strong North American hardcourt swing, reaching the quarterfinals at both Indian Wells and Miami. He also won his first title of the year at the Delray Beach Open and reached the semifinals in Dallas and Acapulco.

Fritz started 2023 with four wins in five matches in Team USA's victorious United Cup campaign before losing in the Australian Open second round. The American is 6-3 in Monte-Carlo, reaching the quarterfinals last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 42 Lehecka is 16-7 on the season with a pair of straight-set wins this week, beating lucky loser Emil Ruusuvuori and Grigor Dimitrov. The surprise Australian Open quarterfinalist reached the last four in Doha (lost to Andy Murray) before early exits in Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami.

Having lost on his Monte-Carlo main draw debut last year, the 21-year-old Czech is now 2-1 at the tournament.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Fritz won his lone meeting with Lehecka at the inaugural United Cup Down Under, beating the young Czech in straight sets. This will be the pair's first claycourt meeting.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz -165 -1.5 (+140) Over 22.5 (-115) Jiri Lehecka +130 +1.5 (-200) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka has opened his account in the Principality.

Both Fritz and Lehecka are quintessential baseliners, but the American takes the edge because of his superior experience and pedigree.

In terms of game style, both Fritz and Lehecka are attacking players, and clay isn't their strongest suit, but the American is more accomplished on the surface. While Fritz brought up his 26th win in his 50th match on clay, Lehecka is 8-8 on the surface.

Fritz produced an impressive performance against Wawrinka for his 50th Masters 1000 win. He saved five match points in a marathon first set, struck 25 winners, and leaked just seven unforced errors. Expect the American to replicate that performance and reach back-to-back Monte-Carlo quarterfinals.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes