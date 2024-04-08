Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: April 9, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Zverev at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 14

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Zverev has made an emphatic start to the season by garnering 18 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open, Miami Open, and the Australian Open 2024, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in a five-set encounter.

The German will enter Monte-Carlo on the back of a remarkable run in the Miami Open. He defeated the likes of Christopher Eubanks, Karen Khachanov, and Fabian Marozsan en route to the semifinals, but eventually fell prey to Grigor Dimitrov. The in-form Bulgarian outplayed Zverev in three sets, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4.

Sebastian Ofner in the 2023 US Open - Day 3

Sebastian Ofner, meanwhile, has had a difficult start to the season by amassing seven wins from 17 matches which included a semifinal appearance in the Hong Kong Open. He also reached the second round of the Miami Open where he lost to Francisco Cerundolo in a close three-set match.

The Austrian entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a disappointing early second round exit in the Morocco Open. He instantly steadied the ship in Monte-Carlo and defeated Dan Evans with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Ofner will be hoping to continue his run and present a stern challenge to Zverev in the next round.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Ofner 3-0. He defeated the Austrian most recently in the Vienna Open 2023.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Sebastian Ofner

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Zverev in the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 13

A tricky contest is on the cards between Alexander Zverev and Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. While Ofner has warmed up on clay with a couple of matches under his belt, Zverev will make his first appearance on clay this season at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The German has put in a determined effort to make an impact during the hardcourt swing. He was two wins away from winning his first Major crown in the Australian Open and also came close to clinching the title in Miami. Zverev is known for his resilient defensive skills and accurate groundstrokes off both wings. He has the ability to find the corners consistently with his shots and has also kept a check on his errors this year.

Ofner, on the contrary, made a promising start to the year but struggled to continue his potent form on the tour. Despite facing demoralizing defeats this season, he has stuck to the task and would be hoping to turn things around. The Austrian is known for his powerful serve and solid groundstrokes, especially off the backhand. Against a player like Zverev, he will need to play out of his skin to have a say in this bout.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and begins on the front foot will have the upper hand in this contest. Ofner has a slightly better record on clay compared to other surfaces and has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to Zverev. But the German's impressive form on tour this year and better record on clay at the highest level should see him through to the next round.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

Poll : Will Alexander Zverev begin his clay court season with a win? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion