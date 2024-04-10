Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alexander Zverev vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: April 11, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open.

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will battle it out in the third round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Zverev took on Sebastian Ofner in the second round. The German struck first in the opening set as a break of serve in the fourth game put him ahead by 3-1. The advantage proved to be more than enough for him to claim the set.

Zverev continued to march on as he forged a 5-2 lead for himself in the second set. He stumbled while trying to wrap up the match as Ofner managed to break his serve in a last-ditch attempt. However, the German got the job done on his second try to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Tsitsipas advanced to the second round after Laslo Djere retired as he trailed the Greek 6-3, 3-2 in their first-round duel. He then faced World No. 31 Tomas Martin Etchverry.

Tsitsipas got broken in the very first game of the match but that certainly wasn't an indication of things to come. He didn't lose a single game after that as he handed Etcheverry a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Zverev 9-5 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at this year's United Cup in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev

-110

-1.5 (+200)

Over 23.5 (-105)

Stefanos Tsitsipas

-115

+1.5 (-300)

Under 23.5 (-135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Miami Open.

Aside from a minor hiccup towards the very end of the match, Zverev didn't do much wrong during his win over Ofner. As for Tsitsipas, playing at the Monte-Carlo Masters certainly brings out the best in him. He arguably played his best match of the season to eliminate Etcheverry.

Zverev and Tsitsipas are familiar rivals as they've already met 14 times over the last few years. The Greek leads their overall rivalry and has the upper hand on clay as well, with a 4-1 lead on the surface.

Zverev bested Tsitsipas when they crossed paths at the United Cup a few months ago. However, the German is yet to log back-to-back wins over his contemporary. Their games match up well against each other and while both have some weaknesses, they do try to compensate for it in other ways.

Given how this rivalry has shaped up so far, Tsitsipas will be the favorite to triumph once again, especially after his display against Etcheverry. Zverev has played better than than his opponent all year long but if the Greek competes like he did in the previous round, then there's no stopping him.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.