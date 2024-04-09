Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: April 10, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev will take on Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Rublev captured his 15th career title at the start of the year at the Hong Kong Open. He then made it to the quarterfinals of his next three tournaments, including the Australian Open.

Rublev bucked the trend as he reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. He was then defaulted towards the end of his match against Alexander Bublik due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Rublev's results took a hit after that as he bowed out of the Indian Wells Masters in the third round and was eliminated in the second round of the Miami Open. As the sixth seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he received a bye into the second round.

Popyrin was drawn against Corentin Moutet in his opener here. The Australian was on the back foot for most of the first set, which eventually slipped out of his grasp after getting broken twice.

The two were on even footing for most of the second set until Popyrin broke the impasse. He broke Moutet's serve in the 11th game of the set to go 6-5 up, after which he served out the set himself.

Popyrin was in control of the match by now as he started the decider with a break of serve. He maintained the lead and snagged another break towards the end of the match to score a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Rublev leads Popyrin 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Vienna Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev

-375

+1.5 (-1100)

Over 22.5 (+100)

Alexei Popyrin

+270

-1.5 (+500)

Under 22.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin at the 2024 Miami Open.

Popyrin did well to turn things around against Moutet in the first round. He upped the intensity as the match went on and blasted a total of 51 winners by the end of it.

Popyrin has improved quite a bit on clay in the past year. He had a 5-10 record on the surface until 2022 but improved to 16-16 by the end of 2023. This was due to his fourth-round finish at the Italian Open and a maiden title on clay at the Croatia Open.

Rublev has lost some steam after a strong start to the season. He was way off the mark in his last couple of events. While Popyrin has figured out a way to play better on the red dirt, the Russian has still performed miles better than him on the surface.

The Australian has never made it past the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters either. While Rublev appears to be in shaky form, he should be able to figure out a way to begin his title defense with a win.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.