Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: April 9, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Alcaraz at the Miami Open 2024 - Day 11

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz has made a remarkable start to the season by chalking up 15 wins from 19 matches and a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in the Miami Open and the Australian Open 2024, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in a riveting four-set match.

The Spaniard will enter Monte-Carlo on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Miami. He defeated the likes of Roberto Carballes Baena, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the last eight, but couldn't ruffle the feathers of Grigor Dimitrov. The in-form Bulgarian outsmarted Alcaraz with a convincing scoreline of 6-2, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime in the Miami Open 2024 - Day 6

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season by amassing eight wins from 16 matches and a semifinal appearance in the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The Canadian entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a second-round exit in the Miami Open. He started his campaign with a formidable win over Italian talent Luca Nardi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, and will be determined to make a deep run in Monte-Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz 3-2. However, Alcaraz won their most recent encounter in the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Felix Auger- Aliassime on the main tour

A fascinating encounter is on the cards between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players are aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses and will be determined to stay alive in the Masters 1000 event on clay.

Alcaraz has silenced his critics with a brilliant performance in the Indian Wells 2024. From potent groundstrokes off both wings to deft touches at the net, he possesses all the tricks in his locker for the clay courts. Clay has always been one of his strongest suits, but the Spaniard is also prone to having a bad day at the office.

Auger-Aliassime, on the contrary, has had a dismal run on tour in the last year and a half. Apart from a rare title triumph in the Swiss Indoors in 2023, the Canadian has failed to make a significant impact in any of the Majors or Masters 1000 events. He relies heavily on his serve and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Auger-Aliassime has started his campaign on a confident note and will present a sticky challenge to Alcaraz in the second round. But the third seed should be able to settle in quickly and come up with the goods to begin with a win.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.