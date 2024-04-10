Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) Gael Monfils

Date: April 10, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel - USA | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Miami Open.

After a first-round bye, World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev faces off with Gael Monfils in the second round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev started the season with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. His path to the final wasn't easy, as he survived multiple five-set matches to reach the championship round Down Under for the third time.

Medvedev led Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the final before the Italian staged an incredible turnaround. The Russian opted not to defend his titles in Rotterdam and Doha after that due to exhaustion.

Medvedev returned to the tour to defend his title in Dubai but lost to Ugo Humbert in the semifinals. He also came up short against Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells Masters final, in a rematch of the 2023 showdown.

As the defending champion at the Miami Open, Medvedev made it to the semifinals, but Sinner got the better of him yet again, this time in straight sets.

Monfils, meanwhile, was initially slated to face Jordan Thompson in the first round here, but Thompson withdrew and was replaced by lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic.

Monfils lost a closely contested first set, leading 4-2 and holding a set point in the tie-break. But the French veteran bounced back to take the second set and level proceedings.

Vukic halted Monfils' momentum, racing to a 4-1 lead in the decider. However, the 37-year old raised his level yet again, nabbing six of the next seven games to register a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-5 comeback win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Monfils leads Medvedev 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Frenchman won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -275

+1.5 (-700)

Over 21.5 (-120)

Gael Monfils

+210

-1.5 (+400)

Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2024 Miami Open.

Monfils looked down and out against Vukic in his opener but turned the tables on his opponent in a tenacious display. While the 37-year old lost his first encounter against Medvedev, he has since won both subsequent meetings.

The Russian has been in great form and hasn't lost before the semifinals this year. While his relationship with clay has been up and down, he won his first title on the surface at last year's Italian Open. He has also performed decently at the Monte-Carlo Masters, making at least to the quarterfinals in his last two appearances.

Monfils, with his athleticism and all-court game, has the potential to put Medvedev in a spot of bother again. However, the Russian's superior form suggests that he should find a way to even this rivalry.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets