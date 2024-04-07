Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson

Date: April 8, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson preview

Gael Monfils - Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 10

World No. 45 Gael Monfils will take on World No. 33 Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Monfils has made an optimistic start to the season by chalking up 11 wins from 20 matches and a semifinal appearance in the Qatar Open. He also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Casper Ruud in three sets 6-3, 6-7(3), 4-6.

The Frenchman will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a second round exit in the Estoril Open. He started his campaign with a hard fought win over Henrique Rocha but couldn't make his mark against Marton Fucsovics. The Hungarian defeated Monfils in two hours and three minutes 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Jordan Thomspon - 2024 Australian Open - Day 4

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson has been the surprise package on the men's tour this year. The Australian has chalked up 15 wins from 24 matches and a title-winning run in the Los Cabos Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Brisbane International.

Thompson will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships. He defeated Wu Yibing and Aleksandar Kovacevic on the way to the quarterfinals, but came up short against Frances Tiafoe. The defending champion outclassed Thompson in straight sets 7-6(8), 6-4.

Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

The head-to-head between Monfils and Thompson is poised at 1-1. Monfils won their most recent encounter in the Miami Open 2024.

Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils Jordan Thompson

Odds will be updated when available.

Gael Monfils vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Gael Monfils - BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 5

In a span of three weeks, Gael Monfils and Jordan Thompson will face each other for the second time on the main tour. The Monte-Carlo crowd can expect a gripping contest between the duo, as both players possess the necessary skill sets to push each other to the limits.

Monfils will be making his 11th appearance in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He has shown glimpses of his potent form this year and presented a stern challenge to majority of his opponents. The Frenchman is known his versatile all-around game and swift movement on court. He has hardly gone down without a fight during his losses this year.

Thompson, on the contrary, has raised his level in 2024 and is one of the most consistent players on tour. He captured his first title ever ATP title this year and also registered quarterfinal appearances in Dallas, Delray Beach and Houston. His potent serve and heavy groundstrokes off both wings can cause problems for his opponents and force them to make a mistake.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and executes their strategy to the tee will have the upper hand in this contest. Thompson has the potential to present a stern challenge to Monfils, but the Frenchman should be able to turn up for the big occasion and use his experience to pass this test.

Pick: Monfils to win in three sets.